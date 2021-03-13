The excitement of a new Generation always delivers a new region and new Pokemon for trainers to discover.

There have been so many Pokemon games across eight Generations, from the main series to the spin-off. When the series heads to a new region though, fans are eager to see what new designs the creators have come up with.

Not every new Pokemon is as beloved as others. And not every new region delivers an insane amount of new creatures. There are some regions with way less new additions to the Pokedex than others.

3 regions with the fewest amount of new Pokemon

#3 - Galar

Image via Game Freak

The Galar region is the setting of the most recent Generation VIII titles, Pokemon Sword and Shield. The games took the series to new heights, with improved graphics, a change in the league system, and even provided the very first Pokemon DLC expansion.

All of that resulted in the third lowest new additions in regards to actual Pokemon, however. There are a ton of returning favorites in the Galar region. As for new creatures, only 89 were introduced. Galar and the remaining two are the only regions with under 100 new Pokemon.

#2 - Alola

Image via Game Freak

If it looks like the Generations are going in reverse order, that is because they are. The next fewest falls just below the Galar region. Only 88 new Pokemon were introduced when the series made its way to Alola. A handful of regional variants made up for the lack, though.

Alola introduced trainers to the likes of Incineroar, Lycanroc, Turtonator, Mimikyu, and more. With new starters, Legendaries, and the discovery of Ultra Beasts, it is quite puzzling how this region ended up with the second lowest amount of new Pokemon.

#1 - Kalos

Image via Game Freak

Continuing the backwards counting of Generations is Generation VI and the Kalos region. Pokemon X and Y saw some incredible changes to the way Pokemon is played. While the games and the region are a bit lackluster, no one can argue that Kalos set a new standard for how Pokemon should play and look.

With a shockingly low total of 72, Kalos currently reigns supreme as the region with the least amount of new Pokemon added to the series. Thankfully, the Pokemon that were added, such as Greninja, Aegislash, and Hawlucha, are prime examples from the region.