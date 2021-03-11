Legendary Pokemon are some of the rarest and hardest-to-catch creatures in the entire franchise.

Not every Legendary Pokemon is that difficult to capture, however. There are a handful, when compared to other Legendary/Mythical Pokemon, that have insanely high catch rates.

These catch rates may not be as high as some common Pokemon, but are super high for the category that these creatures fall under. Legendary Pokemon often take more than a few attempts to catch, but some are a cakewalk.

Note: This article is based on current catch rates of Legendary Pokemon, but does not take into account 100% catch rates in Dynamax Adventures. It is also based on regular Poke Ball attempts and does not reflect higher chances given by different types of Poke Balls.

Top 5 Legendary Pokemon with insanely high catch rates

#5 - Cosmog

The majority of Legendary and Mythical Pokemon have a catch rate of 3, or around 1.6%. Cosmog, who can eventually become Solgaleo or Lunala, comes in with a catch rate of 45. That is 11.9%. 11.9% isn't all that high when compared to the highest percentage of 100%. It is over 10% higher than a typical Legendary Pokemon though. That is a huge difference.

#4 - Yveltal

Yveltal also has a catch rate of 45, which equates to 11.9%. It is exclusive to Pokemon Y, but can also be found in the Ulta Space Wilds of Pokemon Ultra Moon. This is an incredibly high catch rate for a game mascot. Pokemon such as Snorlax, Steelix, and even Clefable provide a harder time to catch than Yveltal does.

#3 - Xerneas

The same can be said for Xerneas. As Yveltal's counterpart and the mascot for Pokemon X, it comes with a catch rate of 45. Other Pokemon with a lesser catch rate are Skarmory, Ditto, Chatot, and even Mantyke. Something must have pushed Game Freak to make the Legendary Pokemon of the Kalos region easier to catch than previous regional Legendaries.

#2 - Rayquaza

Rayquaza once had a catch rate of 3 much like other Legendary Pokemon. In Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire however, that catch rate bumped to, not very shockingly, 45. In Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, and the remakes, Rayquaza is found at the Sky Pillar. Trainers in the remake had a significantly easier time keeping it in the Poke Ball than those of the original Generation III games.

#1 - Eternatus

255 is the highest catch rate for any Pokemon in the wild. The likes of Caterpie, Weedle, Pidgey, Zubat, and many more, come with a catch rate of 255. That is 43.9%. Eternatus also shares this catch rate. That's right, the big bad Legendary of Sword and Shield has a 43.9% chance of being caught with a regular Poke Ball at full health. The story event basically makes Eternatus a guaranteed catch.