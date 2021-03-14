Bug-type moves tend to be considerably weaker than moves of any other type in Pokemon.

The list of most powerful moves in Pokemon hasn't had a Bug-type move involved in a long time, but that doesn't necessarily mean that all of them are worthless.

The typing doesn't have a ton of weakness, but there are a lot that resist it. The strongest Bug-type moves, however, can do amazing supereffective damage to Dark, Grass, and Psychic-type Pokemon.

Top 5 strongest Bug-type moves in Pokemon

#5 - Pollen Puff

Pollen Puff has 90 Power and 100% Accuracy. It was once the signature move of Ribombee, but Generation VIII allowed many more to learn it by TR. It does Special damage to opposing Pokemon. If the target is an ally, it will actually restore up to 50% of the ally's max HP. Pokemon with the Bulletproof Ability are immune to the attack though.

#4 - First Impression

First Impression has a Priority of +2, 90 Power, and 100% Accuracy. The +2 Priority allows it to hit before many other increased Priority attacks. It works similar to Fake Out. First Impression only works on the first turn a Pokemon is in battle. If it switches out and comes back in, that resets and it can be used again. Only two actual Bug-types can learn the move among the seven total.

#3 - Attack Order

Attack Order also has 90 Power and 100% Accuracy. It is one of the signature moves of Vespiquen. It deals damage and also comes with an increased chance to land a critical hit. The increased critical hit ratio is very impactful, as a supereffective STAB attack that lands a critical hit would do absolutely insane damage.

#2 - Bug Buzz

Bug Buzz is yet another Bug-type attack with 90 Power and 100% Accuracy. Pokemon with the Ability Soundproof are immune to the attack. All others receive solid damage and have a 10% chance of having their Special Defense lowered by one stage.

#1 - Megahorn

Megahorn used to be the signature move of Heracross. Now, it can be learned by a large amount of Pokemon, Bug-type or not. While its Accuracy is only 85%, it has the highest Power of any Bug-type move at 120. There are no tricks when it comes to Megahorn. It simply does massive Bug-type damage and nothing else.