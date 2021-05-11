Pokemon GO: When will Yveltal be in Raids?

In what is big news for Pokemon GO trainers, the Legendary Pokémon Yveltal will finally be making its debut in the game.

The Luminous Y Event will begin Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time and will run until Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 10:00 AM local time. During the event, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to encounter the legendary Yveltal.

Not only will the trainers have the opportunity to confront the legendary Pokemon in raids, but other Dark-type Pokemon will also be spawning more frequently.

With the Luminous Legends X Event happening in Pokemon GO right at this very moment, many players are awaiting the Luminous Legends Y Event for Yvetal's debut. Along with Xerneas and Zygarde, Yvetal is a member of the Aura Trio. They will begin appearing in five-star raids starting May 18, so make sure to save up raid passes and remote raid passes.

Tips for Catching Yveltal in Pokemon GO

Some of the best Pokemon to have while heading into these five-star raids are Zekrom, Raikou, Zapdos, Mega Manectric, Electivire, Thundurus (Therian Form), Rhyperior, and Mega Ampharos. Of course, there are other Rock, Ice, Electric, and Fairy types that will be effective as well, but those are strong choices.

Yveltal will soon be making its Pokémon GO debut in the Luminous Legends Y event! Mysteriously, Dark-type Pokémon will also be appearing more often, and Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. https://t.co/SYISqECR3v pic.twitter.com/y2k9my2QSi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 10, 2021

The Pokemon chosen for the raid should also be powered up, as this will be one of the most challenging raids to encounter in Pokemon GO.

Of course, it is always helpful to have extra berries, revives, and potions as well. Pokemon GO beginners should ensure that they have at least 4 other trainers battling with them in these raids. Once they've defeated Yvetal in the raid, they will have the chance to catch it, which is where the berries come in handy.

Lastly, players should make sure that excellent throws have been mastered, and it never hurts to have a few extra Ultra Balls available.