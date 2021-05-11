How to make a great throw in Pokemon GO

A trainer’s goal in Pokemon GO is to catch every Pokemon. Thankfully, there are a number of ways to get a "Great Throw".

This is especially important when a player is up against a more challenging Pokemon or when they are facing a raid boss and are hoping to catch a legendary Pokemon afterward.

Even certain research tasks will require a specific amount of great throws. Regardless of the reasoning, effectively throwing Pokeballs is half the battle in Pokemon GO.

However, making a great or even an excellent throw in Pokemon GO is easier said than done. Luckily, there are plenty of tips and tricks to help trainers nail every throw when catching Pokemon.

Making a Great Throw in Pokemon GO

What exactly is a great throw in Pokemon GO? When trainers gain more experience during gameplay, they will begin to notice the circle surrounding a Pokemon as they attempt to catch it.

It is possible to manipulate the size of the circle by holding the Pokeball before throwing it (Image via Niantic)

The circle around the Pokemon gets bigger and smaller. When the circle is at its largest and a Pokeball is made inside, it will result in a "Nice!" throw. When the circle is at its smallest, landing the Pokeball in the middle of that small circle will make an "Excellent!" throw.

To make a "Great!" throw and be able to make multiple "Great!" throws, you will need to throw the Pokeball in the center of the circle when it is between the small and largest size. It is also important to note that it is possible to manipulate the size of this circle by holding the Pokeball before throwing it.

Remember, the size of the Pokemon matters when it comes to these circles. Larger Pokemon have a tendency to have larger circles. Therefore, players are more likely to register a "Great!" throw at bigger Pokemon.