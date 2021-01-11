How to throw a curveball in Pokemon GO: Tips to throw perfect curveballs

Throwing pokeballs in Pokemon GO is an art. Perfect curveballs in Pokemon GO increase the chances of catching a Pokemon and grant a bonus chunk of XP. There's just one caveat: throwing curveballs in Pokemon GO isn't easy.

Need to throw an excellent curveball in #PokemonGO 🥴 — Zuby (@Zuby85) January 5, 2021

Tips to throwing curveballs in Pokemon GO

When it comes to Pokemon GO, XP matters a lot. Throwing a curveball in the game isn't really that difficult, but mastering it takes a lot of practice.

To start with, trainers will need to drag the pokeball to one side of the screen, depending on the hand that they're using.

For left-handed trainers, dragging the ball to the screen's left side and applying a counter-clockwise spin is ideal. For right-handed trainers, dragging the ball to the right side of the screen and applying a clockwise spin is ideal.

Now, once the spin has been applied, trainers are required to flick it in the opposite direction of the screen where the ball is currently located in.

if you spin the pokeball right before you throw it chances are you will get a perfect curveball every single time #PokemonGO

i'm still practicing it but its a handy trick — Amber Rachel (@Life_Is_Rachel) January 4, 2021

So if the pokeball is on the right side of the screen, trainers should flick it towards the screen's left side with a slight inward curve. If the pokeball is on the screen's left side, they should flick it to the screen's right side with a slight inward curve again. The instructions can seem a little difficult but is a lot easier in practice.

The force of the flick will vary depending on the distance of the Pokemon. This definitely takes a lot of time to master because it's mostly muscle memory.

Getting the hang of the force required to throw a pokeball in Pokemon GO, be it a curveball or a straight throw, will need a lot of practice. However, for certain, the curveball increases the chances of catching a Pokemon and guarantees additional XP for trainers. That's all that really matters.