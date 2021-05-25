3 Best Shadow Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO

Shadow Pokemon are exceptionally powerful creatures in Pokemon GO. This kind of Pocket Monster is obtained by defeating Team GO Rocket members in a battle, after which players get the opportunity to catch them.

Once a trainer successfully captures a Shadow Pokemon, they have the option of keeping it in its shadowy form or purifying it back into its original version.

This article illustrates three of the best Shadow Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Pokemon GO's Shadow Pokemon are usually better in their murky forms

3) Shadow Dragonite

Shadow Dragonite (Image via Niantic)

A fan favorite across the entire franchise, Dragonite is only stronger in its Shadow version of the mobile game.

This dual Dragon/Flying-type will wreak havoc on opponents when it knows the correct moveset. It's difficult for trainers to decide whether or not to purify a Shadow Pokemon, because they are usually stuck with the charged move Frustration in their Shadow form.

However, the Luminous Legends Y event presented trainers with a unique opportunity to swap the Frustration move for another.

Thanks to confirmations in our Discord, we noticed that frustration does not appear to be locked after the scheduled end of the Y event. As of right now it still appears that you can TM frustration away after the event ends. — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) May 24, 2021

2) Shadow Machamp

Shadow Machamp (Image via Niantic)

Fighting-types are incredibly valuable in Pokemon GO. These Pocket Monsters are especially effective against Bug, Dark, and Rock-type opponents. Therefore Machamp is a magnificent representative of Shadow Pokemon.

Shadow Machamp will destroy an enemy if it knows the moves Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch. This beast of a Pokemon has solid stats all around and also benefits from the 20% damage-dealt bonus from being a Shadow mon.

1) Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo (Image via Niantic)

When it comes to the best Shadow creatures a player can use in Pokemon GO, Shadow Mewtwo can simply not be topped. This Psychic-type is a Legendary Pokemon for a reason, and it only becomes a more powerful Psychic attacker when in its Shadow form.

The GameMaster has just been updated with new Shadow Pokemon! pic.twitter.com/sAZjp3tgHs — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 30, 2021

The best moveset for Shadow Mewtwo is the Psycho Cut paired with the charged move Psystrike. Not only does Mewtwo inflict extra damage to opponents in its Shadow form, but using this moveset also takes advantage of the Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

There's a good reason why Shadow Mewtwo is so rare in the mobile game; it is one of the most useful Pocket Monsters available.

