The best moveset for Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has had Mewtwo for sometime now, though with the game's constant updates, players are curious what the Legendary Pokemon's current best moveset is.

Mewtwo is the ultimate Psychic-type Pokemon. The beast boasts 300 stats in the Attack category, in addition to a solid 214 in Stamina and 182 in Defense. Being a Psychic Pokemon, Mewtwo is also boosted by the effects of windy weather in the mobile game.

Wondering what the best moveset is for this Legendary Pocket Monster? Look no further than this article.

Mewtwo's ultimate move combination in Pokemon GO

While players of Pokemon GO are extremely unlikely to catch a Mewtwo like the one featured in the video above, there are plenty of trainers with the Legendary mon in their arsenals.

Mewtwo is only vulnerable when up against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokemon in battle. Regardless of moveset, trainers should usually avoid using this monster against those types of opponents. This Legendary really excels when facing Fighting-type foes in battle.

Mewtwo's best Fast-Attack

When it comes to the greatest quick-move for Mewtwo to utilize in Pokemon GO, a trainer must make use of the Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Therefore the best option is Psycho Cut, although Confusion is a close second place.

Mewtwo's best Charged-Attack

In order for this moveset to be highly effective in Pokemon GO, both of Mewtwo's attacks should benefit from STAB. The increased damage dealt by Pokemon using their assigned type's moves can be crucial in battle. Thus the leading charged attack for Mewtwo to be equipped with is Psystrike.

Pokemon GO gamers with a Mewtwo will only make the Legendary mon more unbeatable by ensuring it knows Psycho Cut and Psystrike.

