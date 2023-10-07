Best teams for Gengar in Pokemon GO

Gengar is one of the oldest Ghost-type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. In fact, this creature was introduced to the Pokemon franchise back in the first generation. It is a dual Ghost- and Poison-type beast, which gives it a lot of utility on the battlefields of the Pokemon GO Battle League. While it is one of the hardest-hitting attackers in the PvP, Gengar is the true definition of a glass cannon due to its low stamina.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams for Gengar in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Gengar in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Gengar in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Gengar in the Great League:

Shadow Zapdos in the Lead

Lucario as the Safe Swap

Gengar as the Closer

If you can bait out your enemy’s shields with your Lucario and its Close Combats, you will have a wonderful time with Zapdos and Gengar.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Zapdos Thunder Shock Drill Peck, Thunderbolt Lucario Counter Close Combat, Shadow Ball Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Punch, Focus Blast

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Venusaur, Pelipper, Azumarill, Sableye, Umbreon, Registeel, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Galarian Stunfisk, Lickitung, Medicham, Defense Forme Deoxys, and Shadow Swampert.

Best team for Gengar in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Gengar in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Gengar in the Ultra League:

Gengar in the Lead

Tapu Fini as the Safe Swap

Clefable as the Closer

With an Attack stat of over 200, Gengar is one of the hardest-hitting Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. However, its fragility could pose a problem. To negate this weakness, you have Tapu Fini as the Safe Swap. The critter is not only strong with Water Gun and Moonblast, it's also great at tanking attacks from enemies.

Meanwhile, Clefable with Fairy Wind is a force to be reckoned with in the open Ultra League. It also provides decent elemental typing coverage for the team.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball, Shadow Punch* Tapu Fini Water Gun Moonblast, Surf Clefable Fairy Wind Meteor Mash, Moonblast

This team can help you dismantle current meta threats like Cobalion, Cresselia, Talonflame, Tapu Fini, Trevenant, Scrafty, Obstagoon, Altered Forme Giratina, Walrein, and Charizard.

Best team for Gengar in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Gengar in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Gengar in the Master League:

Gengar in the Lead

Primarina as the Safe Swap

Zacian as the Closer

The Master League has no restrictions when it comes to Combat Power, which allows Gengar to stretch its arms wide open. While frail, the critter has immensely high nuking potential, which makes it a threat in this format of the GO Battle League.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball, Shadow Punch* Primarina Charm Disarming Voice, Hydro Pump Hero Forme Zacian Snarl Close Combat, Wild Charge

With this team, you can defeat some of the best opponents in the open Master League, like Mamoswine, Metagross, Togekiss, Lugia, Origin Forme Giratina, Dialga, Hero Forme Zacian, Garchomp, Dragonite, Gyarados, and Excadrill.