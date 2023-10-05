How to solo defeat Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

The season of spooks is slowly creeping into Pokemon GO as the Mega Gengar raid makes a comeback in Niantic's mobile game. This form of the beloved Kanto-region creature was introduced during Halloween 2020, and what better way for it to return than to kick off the holiday season this year? Mega Gengar raids will start at 10 am local time on October 6, 2023, and end at the same time on October 20, 2023.

Many Pokemon GO trainers would be interested in knowing if it is possible to beat Mega Gengar raids alone. While it would be a challenging task for most trainers, it is not impossible.

This article outlines the best counters and some of the conditions you must fulfill to come out on top when facing Mega Gengar on your own.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

All you need to know about defeating Mega Gengar raid solo in Pokemon GO

Shiny Mega Gengar in the anime (Image via TPC)

Mega Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. This means it is weak to Ghost, Dark, Psychic, and Ground-type attacks. It also has six resistances: Fighting, Normal, Bug, Poison, Fairy, and Grass. The remaining elemental types do neutral damage to it, but if you are to beat it on your own, you can't settle for anything short of counters that do super effective damage.

Like Mega Gardevoir in Pokemon GO, Mega Gengar is heavily Attack-weighted, with an offensive stat of 349. However, unlike Gardevoir, Mega Gengar has substantially lower Defense and Stamina stats of 199 and 155, respectively. This means that although the raid boss' attacks hit hard, it cannot take a hit too well.

Despite its intimidating 43,288 CP as a raid boss in Pokemon GO, you may be able to take Mega Gengar down if you have the right counters. However, before moving to that, it's important to look at Mega Gengar's attack options. It can use Hex, Shadow Claw, and Sucker Punch as Fast Attack. As Charged Attacks, it has access to Focus Blast, Shadow Ball, and Sludge Bomb.

With that in mind, you can rely on maxed-out (level 50) Dark-type Pocket Monsters to defeat Mega Gengar on your own. This is because they deal super effective damage while resisting most of the raid boss' attack options.

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing will be your best option. Alternatively, Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play can also be a solid option.

Other viable Dark-type options are as follows:

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Weavile Snarl and Foul Play

Darkrai Snarl and Dark Pulse

You don't necessarily need to use only Dark-type creatures for this Pokemon GO raid. The following creatures can do just as well offensively against Mega Gengar:

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswie with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Lastly, remember to take a lot of Max Revives, as your team will faint multiple times, and you don't want to waste time reviving and healing your team separately.

Expand Tweet

While taking on the challenge of solo defeating a raid boss is a fascinating one, you should still try to find at least one more person to go into the battle with. This way, you won't end up wasting time and resources by taking on Mega Gengar on your own without adequate counters.

The Ticket of Treats is also available for purchase in Pokemon GO as of now. Check out our article on whether it is worth buying.