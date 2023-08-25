There are various unique in-game items, such as Revive and Max Revive, in Pokemon GO, with special effects you can use to improve gameplay. These materials are essential because the AR mobile game has its own battle system, resource management, features, concept, and more. The title revolves around catching Pokemon, completing tasks, participating in raids, and many more.

Revive and Max Revive are medicinal consumables that restore a fainted monster's Health Point (HP), and there are few ways to farm them. These items have specific properties, as they can only show their effect when the HP of a Pokemon is zero.

Though it shares similarities with healing Potions, it has an entirely different implication. Potions cannot revive a fainted Pokemon, while Revive can restore their health and make them battle-ready. Here are the best ways to get Revive and Max Revive in Pokemon GO.

Spending Pokecoins and five other methods to obtain Revive and Max Revive in Pokemon GO

1) Gifts

Opening Gifts give Revive and Max Revive (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Gifts are a box of surprise items you can give to a friend or receive from them. These include Pokeballs, Eggs, Stardust, Revive, and Max Revive. You must know how to use them effectively. For example, if you do not restore the fainted monsters, they cannot enter the Trainer Battle or fend off Team GO Rocket members from the Pokestop invasion.

Opening Gifts is one of the ways to get Revive and Max Revive in Pokemon GO. You aren't guaranteed to come across these healing items on your first attempt; however, there exists a chance to obtain them.

2) Spinning the Pokestop or Gym

Spin the Pokestop, get Revive and Max Revive (Image via Niantic)

Although you can experience Pokemon GO gameplay by staying at a specific location, visiting the Pokestop or Gym is a more fulfilling experience. But in the long run, you will need more items such as Pokeball, Eggs, Revive, and Max Revive to improve the gameplay. It would be better to spin the photodisk to mitigate this problem and increase your chances of getting them.

The game does not guarantee any Revive and Max Revive items by spinning the Pokestop or Gym. However, you can improve your chances by visiting them often.

3) Completing Research Task

Complete Research Task (Image via Niantic)

Research Task is a quest system that rewards various in-game items, such as Pokemon encounters, Eggs, and more. Since there are multiple types of research tasks, you should complete the specifics to get Revive and Max Revive resources.

The recent Season Rising Heroes' Special Research Task, Let's GO!, gave three Revive items. It depends on the types of research quest you access to be eligible to farm Revive and Max Revive.

4) Leveling Up

Level up to get Revive and Max Revive (Image via Niantic)

The easiest way to secure Revive and Max Revive is by leveling up your Pokemon GO account. This method guarantees getting these items in the game, but you must level up to be eligible. Because leveling up gets more challenging after you reach a certain stage, you must effectively use them.

Beginners can earn them quickly since leveling up at the opening stages of the game is comparatively easy. However, high-level players can obtain Revive and Max Revive by strategically using other in-game items. For example, using Stardust effectively helps you evolve a monster to gain experience points to level up.

5) Daily Free Box

Open Daily Free Box (Image via Niantic)

The Daily Free Box is a surprise box you can open once a day to get Revive and Max Revive in Pokemon GO. You do not have to invest your currency to get this box since and can receive it for free. Although you can receive it every day, you must log in to open them. You cannot store them because the item in the box disappears after a day.

This Daily Free Box contains many essential in-game items that can provide an advantage in Pokemon GO. The more you open these boxes, the higher your chances of getting Revive and Max Revive.

6) Spending Pokecoins

Use Pokecoins (Image via Niantic)

Pokecoins can be spent in the Pokestore to get items like 10 Max Potions and six Max Revives in Pokemon GO. You can exchange 180 coins for six Max Revives, while 10 Max Points cost 200. This is the most straightforward way to get these resources quickly, but you must spend real money.

While the in-game shop allows you to purchase Max Revive, it does not provide Revive. Therefore, you must complete the above-mentioned game activities to increase your chances of acquiring Revive and Max Revive.