Best ways to quickly get Stardust in Pokemon GO

Stardust is a vital in-game resource with multiple uses in Pokemon GO. Trainers can use it to power up a pocket monster and increase its Combat Power simultaneously. The other in-game items, Candy and Pokecoins, have different usage where they aid trainers in evolving a monster or acquiring Remote Raid Pass.

Those who do not have Stardust can not progress in the game and might get stuck at a particular activity, like being unable to Trade or Purify a Shadow Pokemon. Thus, collecting this resource in abundance or preserving it for the right time is highly advised.

There are various ways to collect Stardust, and you can choose the most straightforward or complex way. The easiest way rewards you with fewer resources, but the challenging ones provide more. Here are the best ways to earn Stardust in Pokemon GO.

Using Star Piece and nine other ways to earn Stardust in Pokemon GO

1) Catching Pokemon

Catch a Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

One of the simplest ways to collect Pokemon GO Stardust is by catching Pokemon. You can hunt any pocket monster in the wild to earn these resources. Some specific challenges and tasks provide a lot of Stardust when upon completion. But you have to invest your time in it to make progress.

You can quickly get Stardust by throwing a Pokeball at any wild monster when you see it in the Map View. It does not matter whether it's a Shiny Pokemon or a Standard one - any Pokemon caught will reward trainers with Stardust. Moreover, if you catch weather-boosted critters, you can earn additional Stardust per catch.

2) Hatching Pokemon

Eggs provide Stardust (image via Niantic)

One thing for sure is the more you hatch Eggs in Pokemon GO, the more Stardust you collect. The primary purpose of hatching Eggs is to give life to new Pokemon and add them to the Pokedex. Players can get various hatchable Eggs by completing tasks such as spinning the Photodisc at the Pokestop. Defeating the Team GO Rocket members also provides trainers with Pokemon Eggs.

Here is the table to show how much Stardust players can earn by hatching a Pokemon.

Eggs Stardust Hatch a 2 km Egg 400-800 Hatch a 5 km Egg 800-1600 Hatch a 7 km Egg 800-1600 Hatch a 10 km Egg 1600-3200 Hatch a 12 km Egg 3200-6400

3) Opening Gifts

Receiving Gifts (Image via Niantic)

You can add fellow trainers to your Pokemon GO account to receive extra Stardust. The more friends you have, the more Gifts you will receive from them. Players can open up to 30 Gifts per day. This in-game item provides Stardust and also supplies Berries, Eggs, Pokeball, and more to those who open them.

There are two types of Gifts: Regular and Sponsored. You can get Regular Gifts from the Pokestop, but only your friends can open them once you send them. However, you can open a Sponsored Gift by yourself to receive rewards.

4) Participating in PvP Battles

Engage in PvP Battles (Image via Niantic)

Partaking in the GO Battle League is another way to earn Stardust in Pokemon GO. These PvP Battles allow trainers to compete against each other in a friendly manner. Each GO Battle League has a CP limit, and you must meet a few conditions to partake in it.

The higher the League, the more Stardust you earn in Pokemon GO. There are three types of GO Battle League: Great, Ultra, and Master League. Keep in mind that the amount of Stardust received varies according to the chosen League.

You can also earn Stardust by engaging in the Trainer Battle. The game also measures the overall PvP performance by the end of the season. For instance, you can earn lots of Stardust when the Hidden Gems season ends.

5) Raid Rewards

Raid rewards include Stardust (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Raid Battle is an excellent way to capture critters and obtain other in-game items, including Stardust. Once you defeat the Raid Boss in this PvE mode, if you're lucky, you can encounter Shiny forms of Pokemon, like Shiny Xerneas and Shiny Yveltal.

You can receive 1000 Stardust as a reward once you catch the boss. Whether you win or lose, you will be eligible to earn that. But if you use Star Piece before joining the raid, you can earn 1500 Stardust.

6) Rocket Rewards

Beat Team GO Rocket members (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket has many criminal members who want to take over Pokestops worldwide. These antagonists have wicked plans and want to challenge trainers in a duel. You can receive rewards such as Shadow Pokemon and Stardust when defeating them.

The Team GO Rocket Boss, Giovanni, has several subordinates called Grunts and Leaders like Arlo. The amount of Stardust you earn solely depends on whom you challenge. If you defeat a Grunt, you will make 500 Stardust, while beating leaders can earn you 1000 Stardust. Lastly, winning the battle against the main boss rewards 5000 Stardust.

7) Completing Tasks and Research Rewards

Field Research Task gives Stardust (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO has different Research Tasks that provide various rewards, including Stardust. The Timed Research Task, such as GO Battle League Timed Research's first phase, allows players to earn 20,000 Stardust. Furthermore, a Special Research Task, An Intriguing Incense Part 2, gives 2,500 Stardust.

These are just some examples to show that you can earn Stardust by completing Research Tasks in Pokemon GO. The recent 2023 World Championships Field Research Tasks gives 1,000 Stardust when you battle in the GO Battle League.

8) Adventure Sync

Adventure Sync feature (Image via Niantic)

Adventure Sync is one of the features that tracks walking distance in Pokemon GO. Trainers who have this feature turned on can earn Stardust in massive amounts. Since it works in the background, you do not have to keep your mobile device on to complete specific tasks.

Trainers can get rewards such as Rare Candy, Pokeball, Eggs, Stardust, and more by covering specific weekly distances. The Adventure Sync feature also helps hatch Eggs, further increasing Stardust's amount in your ID.

9) Gym Interaction

Earn Stardust by feeding Berries (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Gyms have multiple purposes, from defending to showcasing Pokemon. Defending a Gym means stopping other team members from taking control of it. It provides Pokecoins and Stardust in return for safeguarding it.

Trainers from the same team can strengthen the defending capacity by adding their monsters in the Gym. Since other team members can also enter their fighters by challenging the defenders, the defending party loses CP.

Trainers who want to keep defending the Gym must feed Berries. The key to earning high Stardust starts by collecting a substantial amount of Berries. Those who have it can feed Gym guarding Pokemon Berries. You can get 20 Stardust by providing a berry to a monster. Since you can feed up to 10 every half hour, you can collect 200 Stardust.

10) Using Star Pieces

Star Pieces and Stardust (Image via Niantic)

Star Piece is an item that increases Stardust gain by 50% in Pokemon GO. Its effect lasts for 30 minutes. Those who use this resource can increase their chances of earning Stardust exponentially. You should use it carefully and strategically during the activities that boost Stardust's rewards.

Some activities can help Trainers earn Stardust, like hatching Eggs and engaging in PvP battles. If you activate it before conducting these activities, you can earn more Stardust on Pokemon GO as it boosts Stardust gains for 30 minutes.