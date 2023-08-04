How to get Shiny Xerneas in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has excited its playerbase by bringing back Xerneas as a Raid boss for five-star Raid Battles. It will appear twice, starting from August 16, 2023, until August 23, 2023, and August 27, 2023, until September 1st, 2023, all at 10 am local time. There will also be a special Raid Hour featuring Xerneas on August 16 from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. If you manage to catch it during this time, you'll also have access to its signature move Geomancy.

In addition to its PvP capabilities, Xerneas is sought after by many players to expand their collection of legendary lists. The shiny version of this legendary Pokemon in the game is also generating a lot of interest from dedicated shiny hunters.

If you haven't already captured this legendary beast, here is your chance. But be cautious as Xerneas is a formidable five-star raid boss and is not to be underestimated for its potential.

How to catch Shiny Xerneas in Pokemon GO?

Xerneas and shiny Xerneas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You may already be aware that the elusive Xerneas has a shiny variation because it has already been featured in the game. The shiny variant has a light blue tint spreading across from its head to its neck and a light grey shade for its lower body as compared to its normal variant's mix of purple and blue upper body and black lower.

Xerneas cannot be found in the wild or through Special Research tasks, therefore the only method to get it in Pokemon GO is through Raid Battles. You must take part in several Raids in order to increase your chances of obtaining the shiny version.

Remember that there is a one in 20 chance of coming across a Shiny Xerneas, or a 5% chance of catching one.

Is Shiny Xerneas in Pokemon GO worth the grind?

The Fairy Type Xerneas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Xerneas is a legendary Pokemon, and that alone makes it a valuable addition to your team. It's a pure Fairy-type that is only weak to Steel and Poison and can learn a diverse set of moves, which include Mega Horn, Thunder, and Close Combat, making it capable of countering a wide range of opponents. It also has impressive Attack and Stamina stats, making it a menacing force in battle.

Therefore, if you're fortunate enough to catch a shining Xerneas, it will be a valuable catch. When those Xerneas raids begin in Pokemon GO, be ready with items and your team to go all out because they are absolutely worth the effort.