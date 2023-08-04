How to get Shiny Yveltal in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has maintained the excitement for its playerbase by bringing back Yveltal as a raid boss for five-star raid battles. Its appearance will start on August 16 until August 23, and August 27 until September 1, all at 10:00 AM local time. There will also be a special Raid Hour featuring Yveltal on August 30, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, local time. Catching Yveltal during this period will also grant you the exclusive move, Oblivion Wing.

If you've missed your chance to get this legendary creature before, now's your opportunity. But beware, Yveltal is no pushover, as it's a tough five-star raid boss.

Many players seek Yveltal not only for its PvP usefulness but also to boost their legendary Pokemon collection. However, there's also a lot of excitement around the shiny variant of Yveltal in the game.

How to catch Shiny Yveltal in Pokemon GO?

Yvelta and Shiny Yvelta (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The elusive shiny Yvelta has appeared in the game before, so you may already know it has a shiny variant. The shiny variant primarily has a dark maroon color with a complementary light grey outline all over its body as compared to its normal variant's red body and black outline.

The only way to catch Yveltal in Pokemon GO is through raid battles, as it cannot be found in the wild or through Special Research tasks. To increase your chances of getting the shiny version, you'll need to participate in multiple raids.

Keep in mind that the odds of encountering a Shiny Yveltal are 1 in 20, meaning there's a 5% chance of catching one.

Is Shiny Yveltal in Pokemon GO worth the grind?

August content Announcements (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yveltal is a legendary Pokemon, and that alone makes it a valuable addition to your team. Its dual typing of Dark and Flying gives it a diverse set of moves, making it capable of countering a wide range of opponents. It also has impressive Attack and Stamina stats, making it a formidable force in battle.

So, if you're lucky enough to get your hands on a shiny Yveltal, it'll be a prized catch. Be prepared with items and your party to go all out on those Yveltal raids when they arrive, as they are definitely worth the effort.