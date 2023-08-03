All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global

Pokemon GO players worldwide are in for a treat since the GO Fest 2023: Global is right around the corner. After two delightful weekends filled with exclusive events taking place in Osaka, London, and New York City, the most awaited occasion on this game's annual calendar will be held on a global scale. It will see the release of many new shiny Pokemon like Goomy, Shellos, Oranguru, and so on. The event will also offer a plethora of bonuses, including exclusive Fast and Charged Attacks.
These exclusive moves are among the least advertised aspects of the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global. This article summarizes all the new Attacks that Pocket Monsters can learn during the special occasion, along with their PvE and PvP stats.
All Pokemon getting exclusive Fast Attacks during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global
Butterfree
Evolving Metapod during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global will grant you a Butterfree that knows the Fast Attack Bug Bite.
Bug Bite PvE stats
- Base Damage: 5
- Damage per second: 10
- Energy per second:12
Bug Bite PvP stats
- Damage per turn: 3
- Energy per turn: 3
- Damage per second: 6
- Energy per second: 6
Clefable
Evolving Clefairy, once the event is underway, will give you a Clefable that knows the Fast Attack Pound.
Pound PvE stats
- Base Damage: 7
- Damage per second: 11.7
- Energy per second:10
Pound PvP stats
- Damage per turn: 2.50
- Energy per turn: 2
- Damage per second: 6.7
- Energy per second: 6.7
Roserade
Evolving Roselia during the occasion will provide you with a Roserade that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.
Bullet Seed PvE stats
- Base Damage: 8
- Damage per second: 7.3
- Energy per second:12.7
Bullet Seed PvP stats
- Damage per turn: 1.67
- Energy per turn: 3.67
- Damage per second: 4.5
- Energy per second: 11.8
All Pokemon getting exclusive Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global
Sandslash
Evolving Sandshrew during the event will give you a Sandslash that knows the Charged Attack Night Slash.
Night Slash PvE stats
- Base Damage: 50
- Damage per second: 22.7
- Energy per second: -15
Night Slash PvP stats
- Power: 50
- Energy:40
- Damage per Energy: 1.25
Flygon
Evolving Vibrava, while the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global is ongoing, will see you get a Flygon that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power.
Earth Power PvE stats
- Base Damage: 100
- Damage per second: 27.8
- Energy per second: -13.9
Earth Power PvP stats
- Power: 90
- Energy: 55
- Damage per Energy: 1.74
Salamence
Evolving Shelgon during this event will grant you a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage.
Outrage PvE stats
- Base Damage: 110
- Damage per second: 28.2
- Energy per second: -12.8
Outrage PvP stats
- Power: 110
- Energy: 60
- Damage per Energy: 1.83
Metagross
Evolving Metang once the event is live will give you a Metagross that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Mash.
Meteor Mash PvE stats
- Base Damage: 100
- Damage per second: 38.5
- Energy per second: -19.2
Meteor Mash PvP stats
- Power: 100
- Energy: 50
- Damage per Energy: 2
Roserade
Evolving Roselia during the event will get you a Roserade that knows the Charged Attack Weather Ball (Fire).
Weather Ball (Fire) PvE stats
- Base Damage: 55
- Damage per second: 34.4
- Energy per second: -20.6
Weather Ball (Fire) PvP stats
- Power: 60
- Energy: 35
- Damage per Energy: 1.71
Lickilicky
Evolving Lickitung during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global will give you a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam.
Body Slam PvE stats
- Base Damage: 50
- Damage per second: 26.3
- Energy per second: -17.4
Body Slam PvP stats
- Power: 60
- Energy: 35
- Damage per Energy: 1.71
