All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global

Pokemon GO players worldwide are in for a treat since the GO Fest 2023: Global is right around the corner. After two delightful weekends filled with exclusive events taking place in Osaka, London, and New York City, the most awaited occasion on this game's annual calendar will be held on a global scale. It will see the release of many new shiny Pokemon like Goomy, Shellos, Oranguru, and so on. The event will also offer a plethora of bonuses, including exclusive Fast and Charged Attacks.

These exclusive moves are among the least advertised aspects of the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global. This article summarizes all the new Attacks that Pocket Monsters can learn during the special occasion, along with their PvE and PvP stats.

All Pokemon getting exclusive Fast Attacks during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global

Butterfree

Butterfree (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evolving Metapod during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global will grant you a Butterfree that knows the Fast Attack Bug Bite.

Bug Bite PvE stats

Base Damage: 5

Damage per second: 10

Energy per second:12

Bug Bite PvP stats

Damage per turn: 3

Energy per turn: 3

Damage per second: 6

Energy per second: 6

Clefable

Clefable (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evolving Clefairy, once the event is underway, will give you a Clefable that knows the Fast Attack Pound.

Pound PvE stats

Base Damage: 7

Damage per second: 11.7

Energy per second:10

Pound PvP stats

Damage per turn: 2.50

Energy per turn: 2

Damage per second: 6.7

Energy per second: 6.7

Roserade

Roserade (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evolving Roselia during the occasion will provide you with a Roserade that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.

Bullet Seed PvE stats

Base Damage: 8

Damage per second: 7.3

Energy per second:12.7

Bullet Seed PvP stats

Damage per turn: 1.67

Energy per turn: 3.67

Damage per second: 4.5

Energy per second: 11.8

All Pokemon getting exclusive Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global

Sandslash

Sandslash (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evolving Sandshrew during the event will give you a Sandslash that knows the Charged Attack Night Slash.

Night Slash PvE stats

Base Damage: 50

Damage per second: 22.7

Energy per second: -15

Night Slash PvP stats

Power: 50

Energy:40

Damage per Energy: 1.25

Flygon

Flygon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evolving Vibrava, while the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global is ongoing, will see you get a Flygon that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power.

Earth Power PvE stats

Base Damage: 100

Damage per second: 27.8

Energy per second: -13.9

Earth Power PvP stats

Power: 90

Energy: 55

Damage per Energy: 1.74

Salamence

Salamence (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evolving Shelgon during this event will grant you a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage.

Outrage PvE stats

Base Damage: 110

Damage per second: 28.2

Energy per second: -12.8

Outrage PvP stats

Power: 110

Energy: 60

Damage per Energy: 1.83

Metagross

Metagross (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evolving Metang once the event is live will give you a Metagross that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Mash.

Meteor Mash PvE stats

Base Damage: 100

Damage per second: 38.5

Energy per second: -19.2

Meteor Mash PvP stats

Power: 100

Energy: 50

Damage per Energy: 2

Roserade

Roserade (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evolving Roselia during the event will get you a Roserade that knows the Charged Attack Weather Ball (Fire).

Weather Ball (Fire) PvE stats

Base Damage: 55

Damage per second: 34.4

Energy per second: -20.6

Weather Ball (Fire) PvP stats

Power: 60

Energy: 35

Damage per Energy: 1.71

Lickilicky

Lickilicky (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evolving Lickitung during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global will give you a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam.

Body Slam PvE stats

Base Damage: 50

Damage per second: 26.3

Energy per second: -17.4

Body Slam PvP stats

Power: 60

Energy: 35

Damage per Energy: 1.71

