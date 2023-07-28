Best moveset for Shadow Alolan Sandslash in Pokemon GO

Shadow Alolan Sandslash is currently one of the best critters you can use in the Great League of Pokemon GO PvP, and it's especially useful in the Fossil Cup format of the Great League. This is because its two greatest weaknesses, Fire- and Fighting-type monsters, are banned in this game format, and you can only use Rock, Water, and Steel-type critters.

When adding a creature to your competitive roster, you need to consider a lot of factors, including whether it provides good elemental typing coverage, whether it has hard-hitting moves without compromising on bulk, and if you need a lot of resources to make the creature fit into your team.

In this article, you will learn everything you need to know to build your Shadow Alolan Sandslash.

What is Shadow Alolan Sandslash’s best moveset for Pokemon GO PvP?

ZyoniK☕🌄 @ZyoniK_ Alolan Sandslash with Drill Run is so good...my gosh.

Shadow Alolan Sandslash does not require a lot of resources to power up, and it has decent stats for Pokemon GO PvP, with 177 Attack, 195 Defense, and 181 Stamina. This is why it can often be seen dominating the current Great League metagame.

Shadow Alolan Sandslash has a lot of tricks up its sleeve when it comes to its moveset. Since it is an Ice- and Steel-type critter, moves of similar elemental typings will hit harder.

In the current competitive scene of the game, Shadow Alolan Sandslash will perform brilliantly with a moveset of Shadow Claw, Drill Run, and Ice Punch. However, you are not bound to these moves alone, and you can freely switch things up since all of Sandslash’s moves are useful, as long as you're in a favorable matchup.

What is Shadow Alolan Sandslash’s best moveset for Pokemon GO PvE?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Evolve Sandshrew or Alolan Sandshrew during Community Day—or up to two hours afterward—to get a Sandslash that knows Night Slash or an Alolan Sandslash that knows Shadow Claw!



#PokemonGOCommunityDay

#SeasonOfAlola pic.twitter.com/IfhU4TFWVS Remember, Trainers!Evolve Sandshrew or Alolan Sandshrew during Community Day—or up to two hours afterward—to get a Sandslash that knows Night Slash or an Alolan Sandslash that knows Shadow Claw!

Since you'll be dealing with computer-driven critters in PvE matchups, you won't be confined within tight walls. However, you'll want to bank on the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) moves in this case.

Powder Snow as a Fast Move, in tandem with Blizzard, will give you good results if you want to use this critter against NPCs or in gym battles. Since this Pokemon does not have the ability to reach a high max CP, you may want to use other creatures in PvE.

Is Shadow Alolan Sandslash good for Pokemon GO PvP (Great League)?

DankeyChan @DankeyChan I made it to #1 on the leaderboard! Shadow Alolan Sandslash is a god amongst men, until it faces a Medicham 🤣 pic.twitter.com/X9f6aQaaG6 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/X9f6aQaaG6

Shadow Alolan Sandslash has been going strong in the current Pokemon GO PvP metagame. Given its recent ability to learn Drill Run, this shadow critter has been a menace in the Great League. Shadow Alolan Sandslash has been performing especially well in the recent Fossil Cup. If you were to build a good team using this beast, you could go with:

Shadow Alolan Sandslash is the Lead. Its best moves would be Shadow Claw as the Fast Move and Ice Punch + Drill Run as the Charged Moves.

Jellicent as the Switch. Its best moveset would be Hex as the Fast Move and Shadow Ball + Surf as its Charged Moves.

Golisopod as the Closer. Its best moveset for the Fossil Cup is Shadow Claw as the Fast Move and Liquidation + X-Scissor as Charged Moves.

Using Shadow Alolan Sandslash in the lead will only be an issue if you run into Fire and Fighting-type critters. Since the Fossil Cup only allows Water, Rock, and Steel-type creatures, you won't have to worry about getting hard-countered.