Best Dubwool moveset in Pokemon GO (July 2023)

Niantic is currently hosting a wide array of events in Pokemon GO, and Catching Some Z’s is the most unique among all of them. It was released in celebration of the newly released Pokemon GO Plus+ device. This is an auto-catcher that lets you catch Pocket Monsters and spin PokeStops without having to open the game.

During this event, you will be able to catch Wooloo, which will be available in the wild for the second time in the history of Pokemon GO. With Dubwool being a menace in the PvP's Great League, you will want to get your hands on as many Wooloos as you can in order to catch one with a good PvP appraisal.

In this article, we will take a look at the best moveset for Dubwool that will give you the best results in the competitive scene of Pokemon GO.

What are Dubwool’s best movesets in Pokemon GO PvP?

Dubwool is currently at #12 in the open Great League (Image via Sportskeeda)

Whenever you are going up against another trainer in a 1-on-1 duel, your first priority should be to have a critter on your roster that does well against a wide range of elemental types. Since Dubwool is a Normal-type beast, you can expect it to perform well against all Ghost-type creatures when it comes to being defensive.

Dubwool has a base attack statistic of 159, which is not impressive by any means but still packs a serious punch in certain match-ups. It has a base defense statistic of 198 and a base stamina statistic of 176. This is where Dubwool takes the limelight. Being a tank is its forte and that makes this beast a wonderful choice for safe-swapping during PvP fights.

Moves that Dubwool can learn in Pokemon GO

Dubwool as seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Nintendo)

Fast moves:

Tackle (Normal-type move): This move does 5 damage to the enemies and has an Energy Per Second (EPS) of 10 with a Damage Per Second (DPS) of 12. Take Down (Normal-type move): This move does 8 damage to the enemies and has an EPS of 8.3 with a DPS of 8. Double Kick (Fighting-type move): This move does 10 damage to the enemies and has an EPS of 13 with a DPS of 10.

Charged moves:

Body Slam (Normal-type move): This move does 50 damage to the enemies and has an EPS of -17.4 with a DPS of 31.6. Wild Charge (Electric-type move): This move does 90 damage to the enemies and has an EPS of -19.2 with a DPS of 34.6. Payback (Dark-type move): This move does 100 damage to the enemies and has an EPS of -45.5 with a DPS of 45.5.

The ideal moveset for Dubwool based on the aforementioned numbers would be Double Kick as the Fast move; Body Slam and Wild Charge as the Charged move. You would now be wondering if Payback is be a better option than Wild Charge since it has a higher DPS. If we examine the latter's type efficacy, we find that it is effective against Water- and Flying-type creatures.

Payback is good against Ghost- and Psychic-type monsters. But with Noctowl, Altaria, Lanturn, and Azumarill roaming free in the current meta, an Electric-type move like Wild Charge makes more sense.