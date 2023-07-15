Is Dubwool good in Pokemon GO PvP Open Great League?

With the “Catch Some Z’s” event live in Pokemon GO, you can now again encounter Wooloo in the wild. This event will be live from July 15, 2023, at 10 am local time and end on July 16, 2023, at 9 pm local time. Dubwool is currently making splashes in the Pokemon GO PvP metagame. So, it is a good idea to go out there and catch some Wooloos with PvP-worthy appraisals.

The Great League in Pokemon GO PvP has a strict set of rules. The most important among them is the low Combat Power (CP) cap of 1500. This means that any critter with a CP higher than 1500 will not be eligible to participate in the Great League format of Pokemon GO PvP.

Furthermore, being a Normal-type beast, Dubwool will likely never be banned from any cup in the Great League. As a result, you can be assured that the time and resources you pour into leveling up your Dubwool will not go in vain.

In this article, we will look at the statistics of Dubwool. We will dive into its moveset and analyze its typing effectiveness to see if it is good in the current meta of the Great League in Pokemon GO PvP.

Does Dubwool perform well in the open Great League format of Pokemon GO PvP?

Dubwool as seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Nintendo)

Dubwool does not have a very high attack break-point in the Great League format of the PvP scene. As a result, the base attack appraisal is not much of a concern for this critter.

This does not mean you cannot rely on Dubwool for your offensive needs. We will look into its moveset shortly, and you will see why. If you do get a Wooloo with a good attack appraisal, you can have good leverage on the likes of Altaria and Shadow Venusaur.

A decent base attack statistic for Dubwool can be set at 110. However, you should be able to get one with a much higher potential. Dubwol usually comes with a base attack statistic of 159, a base defense statistic of 198, and a base stamina statistic of 176. The bulky nature of this beast usually makes it a reliable, safe swap option.

If you run into a Trevenant in the lead with your Fighting-type Medicham, you can calmly swap to Dubwool. You do not need to worry about being swap-locked, as this will make your enemy swap their lead too. Being a Normal-type beast, Dubwool is immune to Trevenant’s Ghost-type fast move, Shadow Claw.

Best moveset for Dubwool in the open Great League format of Pokemon GO

Dubwool as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can teach the following moves to Dubwool:

Fast moves:

Tackle: This is a Normal-type move and does a damage of 5. Take Down: This is again a Normal-type move and does a damage of 8. Double Kick: This is a Fighting-type move and does a damage of 10.

Charged moves:

Body Slam: This is a Normal-type move and does damage 50. Wild Charge: This is an Electric-type move and does damage 90. Payback: This is a Dark-type move and does damage of 100.

From the stats above, the best moveset for Dubwool would be Double Kick as the Fast move and Body Slam and Wild Charge as the Charged moves. Now, you might think Payback would be a better alternative than Wild Charge, but if we look at the type effectiveness of Wild Charge, you will see that it is strong against Flying- and Water-type beasts.

With the likes of Noctowl, Altaria, Lanturn, and Azumarill running wild in the current meta, an Electric-type move makes more sense than Payback, which is effective against Ghost- and Psychic-type beasts.