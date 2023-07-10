Latest Pokemon Sleep leaks hint at all available Pokemon, shiny variants, and more

Pokemon Sleep will introduce an unprecedented mechanic into the mobile game genre. Players will be rewarded based on how long they sleep, which has captured headlines. Unlike the other titles in the franchise, Pokemon Sleep will not require hardcore grinding to excel in-game. While it was teased in 2019, The Pokemon Company subsequently went completely silent.

Only recently, they revealed a trailer for Pokemon Sleep through a livestream. The game's mechanics can be witnessed in the teaser. It doesn't show players what creatures will be available or mention any regional and shiny variants.

That is where ElChicoEevee comes to the fore. Eevee is a well-known data miner in the Pokemon community who specializes in Pokemon Unite leaks. This time, the account has provided valuable information about all the creatures that can be encountered in-game.

All available Pokemon you can catch in Pokemon Sleep

According to ElChicoEevee, you will be able to catch a total of 98 creatures in the game. They further reveal that these creatures will also have shiny variants. Listed below are all 98 beasts you will encounter in Pokemon Sleep:

"{"md_pokemons_name_1": "Bulbasaur", "md_pokemons_name_10": "Caterpie", "md_pokemons_name_104": "Cubone", "md_pokemons_name_105": "Marowak", "md_pokemons_name_11": "Metapod", "md_pokemons_name_115": "Kangaskhan", "md_pokemons_name_12": "Butterfree", "md_pokemons_name_127": "Pinsir", "md_pokemons_name_132": "Ditto", "md_pokemons_name_133": "Eevee", "md_pokemons_name_134": "Vaporeon", "md_pokemons_name_135": "Jolteon", "md_pokemons_name_136": "Flareon", "md_pokemons_name_147": "Dratini", "md_pokemons_name_148": "Dragonair", "md_pokemons_name_149": "Dragonite", "md_pokemons_name_152": "Chikorita", "md_pokemons_name_153": "Bayleef", "md_pokemons_name_154": "Meganium", "md_pokemons_name_155": "Cyndaquil", "md_pokemons_name_156": "Quilava", "md_pokemons_name_157": "Typhlosion", "md_pokemons_name_158": "Totodile", "md_pokemons_name_159": "Croconaw", "md_pokemons_name_160": "Feraligatr", "md_pokemons_name_172": "Pichu", "md_pokemons_name_174": "Igglybuff", "md_pokemons_name_175": "Togepi", "md_pokemons_name_176": "Togetic", "md_pokemons_name_179": "Mareep", "md_pokemons_name_180": "Flaaffy", "md_pokemons_name_181": "Ampharos", "md_pokemons_name_185": "Sudowoodo", "md_pokemons_name_19": "Rattata", "md_pokemons_name_196": "Espeon", "md_pokemons_name_197": "Umbreon", "md_pokemons_name_199": "Slowking", "md_pokemons_name_2": "Ivysaur", "md_pokemons_name_20": "Raticate", "md_pokemons_name_202": "Wobbuffet", "md_pokemons_name_214": "Heracross", "md_pokemons_name_228": "Houndour", "md_pokemons_name_229": "Houndoom", "md_pokemons_name_23": "Ekans", "md_pokemons_name_24": "Arbok", "md_pokemons_name_246": "Larvitar", "md_pokemons_name_247": "Pupitar", "md_pokemons_name_248": "Tyranitar", "md_pokemons_name_25": "Pikachu", "md_pokemons_name_26": "Raichu", "md_pokemons_name_287": "Slakoth", "md_pokemons_name_288": "Vigoroth", "md_pokemons_name_289": "Slaking", "md_pokemons_name_3": "Venusaur", "md_pokemons_name_302": "Sableye", "md_pokemons_name_316": "Gulpin", "md_pokemons_name_317": "Swalot", "md_pokemons_name_333": "Swablu", "md_pokemons_name_334": "Altaria", "md_pokemons_name_359": "Absol", "md_pokemons_name_360": "Wynaut", "md_pokemons_name_363": "Spheal", "md_pokemons_name_364": "Sealeo", "md_pokemons_name_365": "Walrein", "md_pokemons_name_39": "Jigglypuff", "md_pokemons_name_4": "Charmander", "md_pokemons_name_40": "Wigglytuff", "md_pokemons_name_438": "Bonsly", "md_pokemons_name_447": "Riolu", "md_pokemons_name_448": "Lucario", "md_pokemons_name_453": "Croagunk", "md_pokemons_name_454": "Toxicroak", "md_pokemons_name_462": "Magnezone", "md_pokemons_name_468": "Togekiss", "md_pokemons_name_470": "Leafeon", "md_pokemons_name_471": "Glaceon", "md_pokemons_name_5": "Charmeleon", "md_pokemons_name_50": "Diglett", "md_pokemons_name_51": "Dugtrio", "md_pokemons_name_52": "Meowth", "md_pokemons_name_53": "Persian", "md_pokemons_name_54": "Psyduck", "md_pokemons_name_55": "Golduck", "md_pokemons_name_56": "Mankey", "md_pokemons_name_57": "Primeape", "md_pokemons_name_58": "Growlithe", "md_pokemons_name_59": "Arcanine", "md_pokemons_name_6": "Charizard", "md_pokemons_name_69": "Bellsprout", "md_pokemons_name_7": "Squirtle", "md_pokemons_name_70": "Weepinbell", "md_pokemons_name_700": "Sylveon", "md_pokemons_name_71": "Victreebel", "md_pokemons_name_74": "Geodude", "md_pokemons_name_75": "Graveler", "md_pokemons_name_76": "Golem", "md_pokemons_name_79": "Slowpoke", "md_pokemons_name_8": "Wartortle", "md_pokemons_name_80": "Slowbro", "md_pokemons_name_81": "Magnemite", "md_pokemons_name_82": "Magneton", "md_pokemons_name_84": "Doduo", "md_pokemons_name_85": "Dodrio", "md_pokemons_name_9": "Blastoise", "md_pokemons_name_92": "Gastly", "md_pokemons_name_93": "Haunter", "md_pokemons_name_94": "Gengar"}"

Are there shiny creatures in Pokemon Sleep?

The answer is a resounding yes. ElChicoEevee has discovered all the Shiny variants of the creatures mentioned above that will be available.

Note: As these are leaks, we request you to wait for an official announcement from The Pokemon Company.

