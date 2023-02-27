Pokemon Sleep finally announced: Release date, platforms, and more

After years of silence, Pokemon Sleep is officially being launched. Revealed at the latest Pokemon Presents showcase, players can discover various critters from Game Freak's iconic RPG franchise while asleep. This casual, quality-of-life software is light on gameplay. It is meant to be a fun and relaxing surface-level experience. But what exactly does it do, and how does it function?

How can players get their hands on it? Let's take a look at all queries fans might have.

How does Pokemon Sleep work?

Sleep is presented as a bite-sized experience taking place on an island. The focus is sleeping Snorlax, who will record the player's sleeping patterns under Professor Neroli's observation. Neroli is a brand new NPC who is also a sleep researcher, so it makes sense that the Sleeping Pokemon Snorlax is the mascot here.

The gameplay is performed while asleep as a sleep-recording session. Players must set the alarm in the app and keep their phones beside them while going to bed. Over the duration of a good night's rest, it will record the user's sleep profile and provide results, including sleep time, sounds, and the time taken to fall asleep.

Sleep is divided into three types here:

Dozing

Snoozing

Slumbering

Depending on the type of sleep players are categorized into, creatures that also have similar sleep styles to the player will appear on the island around Snorlax. These monsters are from different generations, like the popular Pikachu and adorable Totodile.

Eventually, players may even come across unique sleep styles for some species. Some examples include the Sunbathing Sleep posture for Bulbasaur and Tummy-Rub for Charmander. The goal is to discover as many Pokemon with varied sleep styles as possible for the Professor.

Colin @IntroSpecktive The wait for Pokémon Sleep was worth it just for this The wait for Pokémon Sleep was worth it just for this https://t.co/1DVEfV7Ifn

But there is more: a new accessory known as Pokemon GO Plus+ has also been announced. It is a small, Pokeball-shaped device that makes Pikachu sounds in response to actions. It will be compatible with not just Pokemon GO, the AR smartphone phenomenon, but also Sleep.

The way it works in the latter is that instead of referring to the smartphone app to tweak, players only need to press the button on the Pokeball's face before going to sleep and after waking up.

This way, the player's sleep will be automatically recorded, which can then be viewed in the smartphone app. Additionally, it can sing lullabies to the user to help them sleep comfortably and grow friendlier, unlocking new alarm sounds as well. Additionally, Sleep data will be transferable to GO in some manner in the future using this device.

When will the game release and on which platforms?

Wario64 @Wario64 Pokemon Sleep coming later this year. A game that makes you look forward to waking up in the morning Pokemon Sleep coming later this year. A game that makes you look forward to waking up in the morning https://t.co/3SEJ8KkEEX

The innovative smartphone app is developed by a studio called SELECT BUTTON Inc. It was announced in 2019, but never saw any public updates until today. Given that the game takes advantage of the smartphone's alarm system, it will understandably not be on Nintendo's incredibly popular Switch hybrid console. As such, Sleep will only be coming to iOS and Android devices sometime in Summer 2023.

