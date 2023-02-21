What is Primal Reversion in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

With the advent of the recent Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Las Vegas event, a variety of monsters from the Hoenn region have become easily accessible to players. It also introduced Primal Reversions to the augmented reality smartphone game. This feature was first seen in the Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire games on the Nintendo 3DS, and it allows the legendary monsters Groudon and Kyogre to take on new forms. These forms, called Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, boost their effectiveness in battle.

With the mechanic finally making it into Pokemon GO, fans may be curious about how it works. Here are all the details.

Players will gain increased power and unique bonuses from Primal Reversions in Pokemon GO

It should be obvious that Primal Reversion can only be used by Kyogre and Groudon, and no other monster in the series is capable of this transformation. Players will need Primal Energy to be able to transform them. This is no different to the Mega Energy needed for Mega Evolutions.

Primal Energy can be obtained in two ways: The main method will see players take down Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre in Primal Raid Battles. Raids are large-scale PvE battles that can occur in gyms around the map, often against a powerful boss monster with very high CP (Combat Power). Primal Raids operate in the same manner.

You will have to pick a party of six Pokemon that offer a Type advantage over the raid boss (Primal Kyogre or Primal Groudon) and aim to defeat them alongside other players under a set time limit. Do note that you will need raid passes to enter these raids in the first place. After winning, you will get an opportunity to catch them. This raid will also be the only way Kyogre and Groudon can learn their Primal moves (Origin Pulse and Precipice Blade, respectively) as the raid forms also know those attacks.

The second method is more limited, as Primal Energy can be offered as a reward for completing tasks. These are a series of objectives to be completed, but since rewards are a one-time offering, you cannot rely on this method to farm Primal Energy. When you have 400 energy (needed for the first reversion), your Kyogre or Groudon can be transformed into their Primal forms. Note that this form only lasts for eight hours, after which they revert back to their normal versions. However, the more Primal Reversion is used, the lower the energy cost requirement will be.

What bonuses does Primal Reversion offer?

It turns out there are some neat perks:

Primal Groudon: When in the user's Party, Fire, Grass, and Ground-Type attacks gain a damage bonus. When assigned as the user's Buddy, catching Fire, Grass, and Ground-Type creatures grants additional XP and Candy

Primal Kyogre: When in the user's Party, Water, Electric, and Bug-Type attacks gain a damage bonus. When assigned as the user's Buddy, catching Water, Electric, and Bug-Type creatures grants additional XP and Candy

More frequent transformations also increase their Primal Level

While the Hoenn event has so far only been available to a small number of fans, it will go worldwide on February 25, 2023. Pokemon GO is available on Android and iOS platforms.

