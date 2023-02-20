How to get Primal Energy in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

Groudon and Kyogre are undoubtedly two of Pokemon GO's most beloved Legendary entities. Now, it appears that their primal forms — which debuted in the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire games — have made their way to this mobile title as well.

Being released during the Hoenn Tour event taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, Primal Reversion will allow Groudon and Kyogre to revert to their primal forms and participate in battles. These two Pokemon will receive boosted powers as a result, making them much stronger without the use of Mega Evolution.

By collecting Primal Energy, Pokemon GO trainers can temporarily transform Groudon and Kyogre into their pre-historic forms and use them in certain battle formats.

If trainers aren't able to participate in Pokemon GO's Hoenn Tour this year, they may need a quick rundown of how Primal Reversion will work in the game going forward.

Collecting and using Primal Energy in Pokemon GO

Though Niantic has confirmed that Primal Reversion will be seen for the first time at Pokemon GO's Hoenn Tour in Las Vegas, it likely won't be the last time trainers have the opportunity to collect Primal Energy.

Obviously, every trainer in the world can't make their way to Las Vegas during the same weekend, so Primal Groudon and Kyogre will re-appear during the global Hoenn Tour and future events as well. These two creatures, similar to Mega Pokemon, will be key in collecting Primal Energy.

Acquiring Primal Energy in Pokemon GO can be accomplished in two ways at the moment: Defeating Primal Groudon/Kyogre in raids and completing the Primal Surge Field Research. These options will not only be available to Hoenn Tour Las Vegas participants but also to trainers when the global Hoenn Tour begins on February 25, 2023, and lasts until February 26. Both event days will operate from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time. During this time, complete as many Primal Surge research tasks as possible, as these will increase the chance that you'll encounter Primal Groudon/Kyogre in raids. The global event will also debut a new set of Special Research known as Chasing Legends, which should help as well. Check for gyms with Primal Groudon/Kyogre, as these two creatures will have their own special raid category known as Primal Raids. The special versions of the Pokemon can easily be distinguished from their standard counterparts by the lines of Primal Energy running throughout their bodies. Assemble your fellow trainers and your best counter Pokemon and defeat the Primal Raid Bosses. Primal Groudon will become a Ground/Fire-type, and Primal Kyogre will remain a mono Water-type, so you must plan your counters accordingly. However, you'll need Pokemon with the highest CP and IV stats possible to overcome these bosses, as well as plenty of healing items and fellow trainers that can counter them effectively. Once the Primal Raid Bosses have fallen, you'll receive a sum of Primal Energy for your trouble. If you have a Groudon/Kyogre of your own, open the creature's page in your Pokemon roster screen. Once you've collected enough Primal Energy for it, you should be able to press a Primal Reversion button and transform the entity, somewhat similar to the way you would if you were Mega Evolving a Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Keep in mind that Primal Reversion in Pokemon GO provides new bonuses when active, and the transformation will remain for eight hours. Each time Groudon or Kyogre uses Primal Reversion, the next evolution will cost less Primal Energy. In its pre-historic forms, Groudon will boost the damage of Fire, Ground, and Grass-type attacks in raids. On the other hand, Kyogre will power up Water, Electric, and Bug-type attacks.

Furthermore, if these creatures are set to be a player's buddy in Pokemon GO, they'll grant additional experience and candy for catching specific creature types. Groudon will boost rewards for catching Fire, Ground, and Grass-type Pokemon, and Kyogre will enhance the rewards for capturing Water, Electric, and Bug-types.

According to early information via Pokemon GO's Hoenn Tour in Las Vegas, the two pre-historic creatures will be able to participate in raids and other PvE battles similar to Mega Evolutions. However, it doesn't appear that they'll be capable of entering PvP combat at this time.

Fortunately, Groudon and Kyogre are both receiving their iconic new moves from Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire, which are Precipice Blades and Origin Pulse, respectively. These attacks are permitted in all battles, PvE and PvP. Trainers who defeat and capture Primal Groudon/Kyogre in raids will notice that these two Pokemon already have their new moves learned.

