Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn Timed Legends Research codes: Registeel, Regice, and Regirock reward encounters

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas event is currently live in the titular city for fans of the popular AR title to enjoy. As advertised, players have discovered a number of hidden secret codes providing Timed Researches that, when completed, will reward them with Legendary Pokemon encounters, featuring Regirock, Regice, and Registeel.

The Pokemon GO community has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the GO Tour: Hoenn event. Once the Las Vegas iteration comes to an end, trainers across the world will be able to participate in its Global version. The event features the debut of the Primal Reversion mechanic, alongside the introduction of Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

This article lists out all of the available Timed Research codes from the GO Tour: Hoenn that will provide players with an opportunity to have a Legendary Pokemon encounter.

Everything you need to know about GO Tour: Hoenn Timed Legends Research codes in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas Edition takes place on February 18 and 19, 2023 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm PST. The Global version will be available to players across the globe on February 25 and 26, 2023 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time.

Previously, the official announcement stated that secret codes could be found hidden around the event's venue in Las Vegas and that these codes would reward players with Legendary Pokemon encounters. Fortunately, all of these codes will remain valid until February 26, 2023.

The codes, their Timed Research tasks, and their rewards are as follows:

Regirock - 6X4H9UCA8F7TT

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks - 377x Stardust

Make an Excellent Throw - 377 XP

Rewards: 1x Golden Razz Berry, Regirock encounter

Regice - YKG5ZPC4SLXAX

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks - 378x Stardust

Make an Excellent Throw - 378 XP

Rewards: 1x Golden Razz Berry, Regice encounter

Registeel - 6AKRAV5WJN5FS

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks - 379x Stardust

Make an Excellent Throw - 379 XP

Rewards: 1x Golden Razz Berry, Registeel encounter

As mentioned above, the Primal Reversion mechanic has finally been added to Pokemon GO with the GO Tour Hoenn: Las Vegas & Global event. Kyogre and Groudon will be able to undergo this unique transformation with the help of Primal Energy that has been collected by players.

Primal Energy can be gathered by participating in Primal Raid Battles and defeating Primal Kyogre or Primal Groudon. It can also be gathered by completing specific research tasks that reward players with Primal Energy. Once either of these Pokemon undergoes the transformation, it will remain in that form for a total of eight hours.

When defeated and caught in Primal Raids, Kyogre will know the Charged Attack Origin Pulse and Groudon will know the Charged Attack Precipice Blade. Additionally, players can participate in the Primal Surge Field Research to have a better chance of encountering Primal Kyogre or Primal Groudon in Raids.

