Pokemon GO Primal Reversion: Primal Energy, featured attacks, a new Pokedex category, and more

Primal Reversion is arriving for the first time in Pokemon GO with GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas. The developers have recently described what to expect from the phenomenon, and it is broadly similar to the mechanics of Mega Evolution in the AR title. Primal Reversion will be available for the Hoenn Legendary Pokemon Kyogre and Groudon, as seen canonically.

According to Bulbapedia, Primal Reverse is explained as an ancient transformation that debuted in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Saphire, where the pocket monster "absorbs the energy of nature" and is restored to its "true powers." Kyogre and Groudon required the Blue and Red Orbs, respectively, to undergo Primal Reversion.

Details on the debut of Primal Reversion and its mechanics in Pokemon GO

To allow either Kyogre or Groudon to undergo this unique phenomenon, Pokemon GO players must collect the requisite amount of Primal Energy. They can do so by either completing certain research tasks that reward Primal Energy or defeating Primal Kyogre or Primal Groudon in Raid battles.

Something big is coming...Get ready to harness the power of Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon revert to their primal forms during #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn!

Once players have made Kyogre or Groudon undergo Primal Reversion, the pocket monster will stay in its elevated form for eight hours before returning to normal. Much like Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, the Primal Reversion process for a particular pocket monster will require a lesser amount of Primal Energy the more time it undergoes that process.

Niantic also revealed a new Pokedex category that will house the Pokemon that went through Primal Reversion. In GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas, players can encounter Primal Raids housing Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon during specific periods.

Players will be able to engage in Primal Surge Field Research during the GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas and GO Tour: Hoenn - Global. These events give them a better chance to come across Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon in raids.

GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas, with an in-person event, will be held on February 18 and 19 from 10 am to 6 pm PST. There are plenty of perks for ticket-holding trainers that readers can check out in this article. GO Tour: Hoenn - Global will be held on February 25 and 26, 2023. from 10 am to 6 pm local time. Details regarding the event can be found here.

Saturday tickets for #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn – Las Vegas are officially SOLD OUT. Don't miss out on the fun—Sunday tickets are still available while supplies last!

There are two featured attacks for pocket monsters encountered in these unique raids. Kyogre in Primal Raids will have the Charged Attack Origin Pulse (Trainer Battles 130 power and Gyms & raids 130 power) learned. Groudon in Primal Raids will have the Charged Attack Precipice Blade (Trainer Battles 130 power and Gyms & raids 130 power) learned.

The official announcement also stated that only ticket-holding trainers could get Primal Energy rewards, the aforementioned featured attacks, and the ability to trigger Primal Reversion with Kyogre and Groudon in Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas. Those who do not hold tickets will only have those when the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global comes around.

