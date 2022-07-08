How to use Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO

Introduced in Pokemon X and Y, Mega Evolutions have become a fixture in Pokemon GO as well. This process allows trainers to temporarily evolve their Pokemon for a massive power boost. Trainers in Pokemon GO will also be able to buff fellow Raid attackers with Mega Evolutions.

Raids are important to mention, as Mega Evolutions are restricted in Pokemon GO's PvP battle leagues. This means that players can only use them in trainer vs trainer battles with friends or in Raid settings.

Be that as it may, Mega Evolved Pokemon are still incredibly useful and are worth investing in as much as possible. This is especially true as trainers take on more difficult Raids.

Pokemon GO: How to Mega Evolve your Pokemon

Mega Charizard X, a fan favorite Mega Evolution (Image via Niantic)

In the mainline Pokemon series, trainers were required to use a Mega Stone and give it to a specific Pokemon to allow them to activate their Mega Evolution in battle.

Since Mega Stones aren't part of Pokemon GO, the game resorts to a different source of fuel: Mega Energy. This energy is collected during Mega Raids, which feature trainers taking on Mega Evolved Pokemon as Raid bosses. These are considerably difficult, and instead of rewarding players with a Pokemon capture, they distribute Mega Energy that can be used for the same Mega Pokemon that the trainer defeated in the Raid.

Gaining Mega Energy and using Mega Evolutions

Take on Mega Raids containing the Pokemon you'd like to Mega Evolve. For example, if trainers would like to Mega Evolve their Venusaur, they'll need to collect Mega Venusaur Energy. This can be achieved by defeating Mega Venusaur in Raids or occasionally undertaking events such as the current 6th Anniversary Event, which is rewarding Mega Energy as a research task reward. Once players have a sufficient amount of Mega Energy saved up for their Pokemon, they can open their Pokemon's stats page and tap the Mega Evolution option. Typically, Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO require 250 Mega Energy, and some Pokemon like Charizard have multiple mega forms they can access. Once a Pokemon has Mega Evolved, it will remain in its mega state for eight hours. Trainers can only possess one mega Pokemon at one time, and once the Pokemon reverts to its standard form, it will enter a rest period before it can Mega Evolve again.

When used tactically, Mega Evolutions can tip the scales in a Pokemon GO trainer's favor in Raid battles. These Pokemon gain huge CP and stat boosts and also possess the ability to buff Pokemon that share their types.

However, not all Mega Evolutions are equally powerful, and some are much more capable than others. However, even the weakest mega can outperform its standard counterpart, making any opportunity to gather Mega Energy worth the effort.

It'll take some time to muster Pokemon powerful enough to take on Mega Raids, but it never hurts to get help from fellow trainers who have already gained access to Mega Evolutions. They'd likely be happy to lend a hand.

