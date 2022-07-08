The best teams for Great League in Pokemon GO for Season 11

Season 11 of the GO Battle League is here, much to the excitement of Pokemon GO players, and Niantic is shifting through its league schedule. When the Great League arrives, players will often find themselves battling some very meta teams.

Three Pokemon can be chosen for a team, and it is best to utilize them in specific roles. Good teams will have a solid lead, a quick switch, and a powerful closer to finish the opposition off. Also, the Great League allows trainers to use any Pokemon that is 1500 CP or under.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Four best Great League teams for Season 11 of the Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Trevenant, Swampert, and Bastiodon

A look at Trevenant (Image via Niantic)

The attacks related to the Pokemon should be as follows:

Trevenant : Shadow Claw as the Fast Attack. Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball as the Charged Attacks.

: Shadow Claw as the Fast Attack. Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball as the Charged Attacks. Swampert : Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Hydro Cannon and Sludge Wave as the Charged Attacks.

: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Hydro Cannon and Sludge Wave as the Charged Attacks. Bastiodon: Smack Down as the Fast Attack. Stone Edge and Flamethrower as the Charged Attacks.

Trevenant is a great lead in Pokemon GO. It can drain opponents' shields quickly with its fast energy gains. Swampert does that as well but is quicker and should be used as the switch. And Bastiodon is a defensive tank.

2) Medicham, Azumarill, and Registeel

Medicham is a lead in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Make sure the Pokemon know the following attacks:

Medicham : Counter as the Fast Attack. Ice Punch and Psychic as the Charged Attacks.

: Counter as the Fast Attack. Ice Punch and Psychic as the Charged Attacks. Azumarill : Bubble as the Fast Attack. Hydro Pump and Play Rough as the Charged Attacks.

: Bubble as the Fast Attack. Hydro Pump and Play Rough as the Charged Attacks. Registeel: Lock On as the Fast Attack. Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged Attacks.

Medicham is a dependable lead in the Pokemon GO Great League. He can chip away and often cause trainers to switch Pokemon. Follow it with Azumarill's hefty defense and finish things off with a Registeel that dishes out huge damage.

3) Galarian Stunfisk, Pelipper, and Ariados

A look at Galarian Stunfisk (Image via Niantic)

For the attacks of these Pokemon, teach them:

Galarian Stunfisk : Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Rock Slide and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks.

: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Rock Slide and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks. Pelipper : Wing Attack as the Fast Attack. Weather Ball and Blizzard as the Charged Attacks.

: Wing Attack as the Fast Attack. Weather Ball and Blizzard as the Charged Attacks. Ariados: Infestation as the Fast Attack. Shadow Sneak and Cross Poison as the Charged Attacks.

Stunfisk is a rare defensive lead that frustrates opponents with its quick attacks. Pelipper makes for a good switch to counter any Pokemon the opponent may try to swap out. Lastly, Ariados is the finisher with plenty of hard-hitting Charged Attacks.

4)Raichu, Golbat, and Alolan Marowak

This is Goh's Raichu in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is an off-meta team that can catch many Pokemon GO trainers by surprise. The following attacks work best:

Raichu : Volt Switch as the Fast Attack. Thunder Punch and Brick Break as the Charged Attacks.

: Volt Switch as the Fast Attack. Thunder Punch and Brick Break as the Charged Attacks. Golbat : Wing Attack as the Fast Attack. Poison Fang and Shadow Ball as the Charged Attacks

: Wing Attack as the Fast Attack. Poison Fang and Shadow Ball as the Charged Attacks Alolan Marowak: Fire Spin as the Fast Attack. Shadow Bone and Bone Club as the Charged Attacks

Start with Raichu, who can pump Charged Attacks very rapidly. Golbat is a great switch who can withstand Raichu's weaknesses and deliver Charged Attacks in quick succession. And Alolan Marowak will end the battle with sheer speed and power.

