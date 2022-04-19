Are Mega Legendary Raids coming to Pokemon GO?

If Pokemon GO trainers think battling in Legendary Raids is tough, they might be in for a rude awakening.

While Legendaries are supposed to be the most formidable Pokemon around, some of them have the ability to Mega evolve. These Mega evolutions haven’t made their way into the mobile app, but that might be about to change.

Trainers may be able to catch Mega Legendary Pokemon soon

Mega Legendary Raids look like they are coming to Pokemon GO. These raids will feature stronger versions of Legendaries already featured in Tier 5 Raids.

This information comes by way of an update from Poke Miners. They have been mining data for the mobile game for quite some time, and have discovered some pretty significant changes coming in the next update.

Another upcoming mechanic that Poke Miners teased is Pokemon Sleep. This is a pretty ambitious new game mode for the phone app where trainers will play while they sleep. The app will also log sleep hours, so trainers can make sure they get enough rest and game at the same time.

There are only a few options for which Mega Legendaries will be coming to the game soon. In all likelihood, though, Mega Mewtwo Y could be the first to be included in the game.

Mega Mewtwo Y was teased in a poster for the fourth-anniversary event of the game. Reshiram and Zekrom could be seen flying in the background with Mega Mewtwo Y.

Mega Mewtwo X was teased in this poster (Image via Niantic)

The poster for the fifth anniversary saw Mega Mewtwo X in the background. With Mewtwo being one of the most popular Legendaries in franchise history and coming from Kanto, which most fans are familiar with, it’s pretty likely at least one of its Mega Evolutions will be the first-ever Mega Legendary Raid boss.

Below is a list of all potential Mega Legendary Raid bosses:

Mega Mewtwo X

Mega Mewtwo Y

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Diance

It is also possible that Kyogre and Groudon will become Mega Legendary Raid bosses. For the Generation III remakes, these two received new, stronger versions called Primal Reversions. They somewhat operate like Mega Evolutions, though, and they haven’t been included in the phone app yet.

