Pokemon GO: Top 5 Mega Evolutions to use in 2022

By building up Mega Energy in Pokemon GO, trainers can Mega Evolve certain Pokemon for a short amount of time. These forms can then be used to battle in raids.

When used in raids, Mega Evolution forms can be a massive asset for trainers hoping to defeat a boss as quickly as possible.

The significant increase in their stats allows them to deal a massive amount of damage. This allows trainers to keep their battle party in the gym raid and avoid having to heal their team or throw together a new one while the raid is ongoing.

Top Mega Evolution options for Pokemon GO players in 2022 so far

5) Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric is the best Mega Electric-type currently available (Image via Niantic)

Beating out fellow Electric-type Mega Evolutions like Mega Ampharos in DPS, Mega Manectric has the 43rd-highest max attack stat in all of Pokemon GO. As a result, it may not have the best defense and stamina stats. However, Mega Manectric has the attack power and moves to nuke nearly any target that squares off against it.

That doesn't mean Mega Ampharos is bad. It has an additional Dragon-typing and improved defense/health. However, trainers who value damage per second in raids will likely lean towards Mega Manectric.

4) Mega Abomasnow

Mega Abomasnow has a great dual Grass/Ice typing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Venusaur is a very powerful Grass-type Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, but Mega Abomasnow edges it out due to a few factors.

For starters, Mega Abomasnow is the first Ice-type Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO and the best of its type. It should primarily be used for its Ice-type moves, as it is capable of winning certain type matchups other Mega Evolutions can't claim.

Mega Abomasnow has overall great stats and a solid assortment of moves, but it should be kept away from Fire and Flying-type raid bosses if possible.

3) Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise sports great attack and defense stats (Image via Niantic)

Blastoise's big guns aren't just for show. Due to its high bulk and attack power, the Pokemon can take a beating and deal damage effectively, making it a great option for some Pokemon GO trainers.

High DPS options like Mega Gyarados are on the table, but Mega Blastoise's durability allows it to deal damage over a longer period of time before potentially fainting.

It ultimately comes down to preference, but Mega Blastoise is one of the best options when it comes to Water-type Pokemon.

2) Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y charts some of the highest raw DPS in the game (Image via Niantic)

Although many Pokemon GO fans prefer Mega Charizard X due to its appearance and stat spread, Mega Charizard Y is a vicious attacker in raids.

Sporting a top-20 maximum attack stat with decent bulk, Mega Charizard Y can deal some of the highest amounts of pure damage in the game. Although it lacks Flying-type Charge Moves, Mega Charizard Y's Fire-type moveset manages to battle perfectly fine.

If trainers want a Fire-type Pokemon to take on raid bosses, Mega Charizard Y is arguably the best option when it comes to Mega Evolutions. That is at least until Mega Blaziken makes its grand entrance.

1) Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar is a must-have Mega Evolution for gym raiders (Image via Niantic)

Mega Gengar is a spectacular Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO. Having a top-10 max attack stat and decent defense, the nightmarish dream devourer uses its effective moveset to destroy targets.

Mega Gengar can even deal massive damage to Pokemon that aren't weak to its moves. When it manages to take advantage of type matchups, few Pokemon in the entire game can withstand its assault.

If Pokemon GO trainers need a super-powered offensive Pokemon that can fit almost any raid situation, Mega Gengar is the best option.

