Pokemon GO: Deoxys Attack Forme weaknesses and best counters

Deoxys Attack may be very scary to face in Raids in Pokemon GO, but it actually can be taken down pretty quickly.

Nobody wants to be taking attacks from this threat who, as its name implies, has a big Attack stat. This comes at the cost of its Defense stat, though, which is a low 46.

Therefore, Pokemon must act fast to win against Deoxys Attack, so long as they don’t get destroyed by its attacks first.

Which Pokemon can beat Deoxys Attack Forme in the quickest time?

Since it’s Psychic-type, Deoxys Attack is going to be weak to Ghost, Dark and Bug. Strong Bug-types, though, are few and far between. Most trainers will be using Ghosts and Dark-types to beat this Raid boss.

Statistically, the best Deoxys Raid counter out there is Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch. If trainers have Tyranitar with Smack Down as their fast move, though, it will probably still defeat Deoxys Attack in relatively quick time.

The safest counter to use against Deoxys Attack, though, would be Zarude. This is because it can resist all of Deoxys Attack’s charge moves (Psycho Blast, Dark Pulse and Zap Cannon). In turn, Zarude’s Bite and Dark Pulse beats Deoxys Attack in 227.4 seconds.

Zarude is one of the safer counters to Deoxys Attack Forme (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Ghost-type to use in this matchup would be Mega Gengar, but this is a risky strategy. There is no way Mega Gengar can take a Psycho Blast, so it needs to pick up the KO before Deoxys Attack can charge one up.

This makes it safer to just use Dark-types, since they will atleast resist Psycho Blast and Dark Pulse. Other Dark-types trainers can use would be Mega Houndoom, Mega Absol and Shadow Weavile.

An underrated Pokemon to use in this matchup would be Krookodile. With Snarl and Crunch, it has enough attacking power to beat Deoxys Attack in a short time. Honchcrow is another often overlooked Dark-type that can perform well here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul