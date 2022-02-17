Pokemon GO: How to counter Deoxys in February 2022

Deoxys, also known as the DNA Pokemon, has emerged as a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO this February.

Although Deoxys has many different forms, its normal form is the current raid boss in the game. This may sound like its stats are evenly distributed, but that isn't the case.

Deoxys' normal form has the seventh-highest attack stat in Pokemon GO, which means it's going to hit a trainer's party hard.

However, Deoxys' high attack stat in this form is offset by its low defense and stamina stats. This means the Pokemon is something of a glass cannon, making it easier to defeat than other raid bosses in the rotation.

Countering Deoxys in Pokemon GO raids

Mega Gengar is one of Deoxys' most powerful counters (Image via The Pokemon Trading Card Game)

As a mono Psychic-type Pokemon, Deoxys is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. This presents trainers with a fair number of moves and Pokemon to counter it.

Since Deoxys is a 5-star raid boss, trainers may opt to use Mega Evolved Pokemon. However, the DNA Pokemon's low durability could mean that Mega Pokemon may not exactly be necessary. Regardless, it's up to the trainer.

It also doesn't hurt to bring along as many fellow trainers as possible. Having multiple trainers countering Deoxys at the same time should accelerate its demise.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that perform exceptionally well when countering Deoxys in its normal form:

Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Lick (Ghost-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Payback (Dark-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Bug Buzz (Bug-type)

Pokemon

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Absol

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gyarados

Darkrai

Giratina

Hoopa

Chandelure

Hydreigon

Yveltal

Weavile

Tyranitar

Zarude

Honchkrow

Banette

Trevenant

Yanmega

Bisharp

Krookodile

If Pokemon GO trainers don't have the listed Pokemon or moves, they should at least attempt to fit the counterplay as closely as possible. This means using high-CP and high-stat Pokemon that utilize moves Deoxys is weak against. Using such a strategy should defeat the DNA Pokemon and leave players with plenty of time to spare.

After beating Deoxys, all that is left for trainers to do is reap the rewards and catch the Mythical Pokemon for themselves.

