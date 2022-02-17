Pokemon GO: How to counter Deoxys in February 2022

Deoxys, also known as the DNA Pokemon, has emerged as a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO this February.
Although Deoxys has many different forms, its normal form is the current raid boss in the game. This may sound like its stats are evenly distributed, but that isn't the case.
Deoxys' normal form has the seventh-highest attack stat in Pokemon GO, which means it's going to hit a trainer's party hard.
However, Deoxys' high attack stat in this form is offset by its low defense and stamina stats. This means the Pokemon is something of a glass cannon, making it easier to defeat than other raid bosses in the rotation.
Countering Deoxys in Pokemon GO raids
As a mono Psychic-type Pokemon, Deoxys is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. This presents trainers with a fair number of moves and Pokemon to counter it.
Since Deoxys is a 5-star raid boss, trainers may opt to use Mega Evolved Pokemon. However, the DNA Pokemon's low durability could mean that Mega Pokemon may not exactly be necessary. Regardless, it's up to the trainer.
It also doesn't hurt to bring along as many fellow trainers as possible. Having multiple trainers countering Deoxys at the same time should accelerate its demise.
Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that perform exceptionally well when countering Deoxys in its normal form:
Fast Moves
- Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)
- Snarl (Dark-type)
- Bite (Dark-type)
- Bug Bite (Bug-type)
- Lick (Ghost-type)
- Astonish (Ghost-type)
- Hex (Ghost-type)
Charge Moves
- Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)
- Foul Play (Dark-type)
- Payback (Dark-type)
- Crunch (Dark-type)
- X-Scissor (Bug-type)
- Dark Pulse (Dark-type)
- Bug Buzz (Bug-type)
Pokemon
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Absol
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Gyarados
- Darkrai
- Giratina
- Hoopa
- Chandelure
- Hydreigon
- Yveltal
- Weavile
- Tyranitar
- Zarude
- Honchkrow
- Banette
- Trevenant
- Yanmega
- Bisharp
- Krookodile
If Pokemon GO trainers don't have the listed Pokemon or moves, they should at least attempt to fit the counterplay as closely as possible. This means using high-CP and high-stat Pokemon that utilize moves Deoxys is weak against. Using such a strategy should defeat the DNA Pokemon and leave players with plenty of time to spare.
After beating Deoxys, all that is left for trainers to do is reap the rewards and catch the Mythical Pokemon for themselves.