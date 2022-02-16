How to catch Deoxys in Pokemon GO

Deoxys is one of the most interesting Pokemon in Pokemon GO due to the multitude of forms it can have. With each form being different from one another, many players make it their primary objective to try and collect all of the different forms of Deoxys either to use in battle or to simply add them to their collection for bragging rights.

Deoxys debuted back in the third generation as one of the Mythical Pokemon players needed a specially distributed item to catch. Players needed to get their hands on the elusive Aurora Ticket to be able to find Deoxys in its home of Birth Island. It was also the star of the seventh Pokemon movie, Pokémon: Destiny Deoxys.

What Pokemon GO players may not know is just how they can find this Mythical Pokemon. Thankfully, the answer to this question may be simpler than most players think. With the constant cycling of various Raid Bosses, players may get their opportunity sooner than anticipated.

Obtaining all forms of Deoxys in Pokemon GO

Deoxys' defense form as it appears in the Pokemon Generations special (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The good news for players looking to get their hands on a Deoxys is that the Pokemon is currently available in Pokemon GO in the form of a 5-Star Raid Boss. Players around the world are free to get a group of their friends together to take on this powerful Pokemon to earn a chance to catch one and add it to their collection.

Additionally, players also have a chance to find Deoxys in its shiny variant after defeating it in battle. Players looking to maximize their chances at finding a shiny Deoxys should prioritize challenging it to a battle whenever they can and are encouraged to collect Remote Raid Passes so they can challenge it with friends in different places.

However, this is where the bad news begins. Deoxys is currently only available in its standard form. This means that players looking to collect each form of Deoxys in Pokemon GO will have to wait a few weeks before they can complete their collection. However, each individual form will be available in its rare shiny variant.

In summary, Deoxys is currently cycling through its turn in the rotation as a 5-Star Raid Boss. This also finally gives players the chance to catch its shiny variant in Pokemon GO as it was previously unavailable. Deoxys' other forms will be made available with each new rotation of Raid Bosses, so players should be sure to stay updated as to not miss their chance at getting this rare Mythical Pokemon.

Edited by Atul S