Tips for catching more Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Some Pokemon are hard to come by in Pokemon GO, and Shiny Pokemon are no exceptions.

When trying to catch the fun Shiny forms of Pokemon, the phrase “Gotta catch’em all!” comes to mind, and for good reason. With an average capture rate of 1:450, catching all of the Pokemon would be the best way to get those rare forms, right? Well, here are some other tips to help a Trainer along the way.

Catching Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Players must stay moving. Shiny Pokemon typically appear when a Pokemon Trainer is actively moving or if hatched from an egg. The more a Trainer moves, especially with incense, the more likely they are to encounter a Shiny Pokemon.

Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Another tip for a Pokemon GO Trainer on the hunt for those Shiny forms is to stop catching every single Pokemon. Instead, they can click on the Pokemon to start the encounter. If there is a Shiny icon above the name and CP number, then a Shiny encounter has happened. If not, it's time to quickly exit out of that encounter and move on to the next one.

However, a Trainer would want to make sure their Pokemon Buddy has not been fed berries before hunting for a Shiny, as Buddy's presence could interfere with tapping on Pokemon.

Something else to think of is to use AR mode more often than not. Clicking the Pokemon to get into the encounter is much quicker when in AR mode, and when a Trainer is trying for a Shiny Pokemon, every second counts in Pokemon GO.

Some special Research tasks guarantee a Shiny Pokemon, while other tasks reward a Shiny as a random incentive. Spotlight Hours, Community Days, and Seasonal Events are for a limited time, making it easier to pinpoint a time to go on a Shiny hunt.

One last tip for those Shiny seekers in Pokemon GO: the expectations should be set realistically. Looking at the Pokedex to know how many encounters with a certain Pokemon will happen helps set the standard and keep a Trainer focused on the realistic goal.

Edited by Ravi Iyer