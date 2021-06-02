Pokemon GO: Limited Research tasks and rewards for June 2021

Pokemon GO has today introduced the Season of Discovery, running from June 1st to September 1st of 2021, and June will have plenty of content for trainers to enjoy.

Per Niantic:

From encountering Pokémon that have never appeared in Pokémon GO before, to discovering new things about the ones we’ve grown to know and love, this Season will be all about the spirit of discovery in Pokémon GO. The Season of Discovery will run from Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time to Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time!

This month's Limited Research in Pokemon GO is centered around Galarian Ponyta, a Psychic-type analogue to its Kanto counterpart.

Pokemon GO: Galarian Ponyta tasks and rewards

Image via Game Freak and The Pokemon Company

Galarian Ponyta should be fresh in the mind of consistent Pokemon GO players, as it has made appearances in a few places over the past few months. Being centered around the new Limited Research quest line for June, players may have another opportunity to catch Galarian Ponyta. Some determined Pokemon GO trainers may even have a chance to snag its shiny form.

The quest line is broken into two stages, and the tasks are very straightforward. Players who succeed will be rewarded with a total of two Galarian Ponyta encounters, which may not seem like much, but any increase in this Ponyta's appearance could potentially lead to a shiny form down the line. Players who wish to give themselves even more chances can look to 7km eggs, as they currently are more likely to hatch Galarian Ponyta as well.

Breaking down the Limited Research, its tasks and rewards for June can be found below:

Stage 1 of 2

Transfer 5 Pokemon - 10 Pokeballs

Catch 5 Pokemon - 1,000 XP

Make 5 Nice Throws - 1,000 Stardust

Completing all the tasks in this step will award Pokemon GO players with a Galarian Ponyta catch encounter, 1,000 Stardust and 1,000 XP.

Stage 2 of 2

Claim Reward - 15 Pokeballs

Claim Reward - 1,000 XP

Claim Reward - 1,500 Stardust

Limited Research tasks rarely get easier than this, simply claim the available rewards to clear the step. Doing so will reward players with another Galarian Ponyta encounter, an Incense, and 1,500 XP.

These Limited Research tasks are quick and relatively painless for the Pokemon GO community, but Niantic has announced so much more for the Season of Discovery. From hemisphere-specific Pokemon to new raids and mega raids, to new hatches from eggs, there should be plenty to keep trainers busy until the season ends in September.

Read Also: How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in June 2021