How to catch Galarian Ponyta in Pokemon GO

Hailing from the Galar region of Pokemon Sword & Shield, Ponyta's new form dropped in Pokemon GO in October of last year.

Once it evolves into Galarian Rapidash with 50 candies, this Pokemon becomes a Psychic/Fairy-type which is a unique combination with many applications in battle. Additionally, it has a Shiny version available, which can't be said for all of Galar's current Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Finding this particular Pokemon isn't easy at all, but it is possible nonetheless.

Pokemon GO: Catching Galarian Ponyta

Image via Niantic

As May is here, Niantic has included Galarian Ponyta as part of the current Research Breakthrough Encounters. Not only this, but the Pokemon is also available via 7km eggs. Unfortunately, Niantic didn't quite provide the triple threat, as Galarian Ponyta is not currently available as a raid boss this month, but eggs and research will make this Ponyta more than readily catchable.

If players didn't know, Research Breakthroughs are a mechanic in Pokemon GO that encourages logging in to complete objectives daily. By completing daily objectives, players earn a stamp towards their seven-day total. Once seven stamps have been collected, a reward is dispensed in the form of either items or Pokemon encounters. These encounters tend to feature Pokemon that aren't often found in the wild.

Once trainers have achieved their tasks, Galarian Ponyta should appear in a catch encounter in Pokemon GO until June first. With a base catch rate of 40%, this Pokemon is slightly hard to catch. Fortunately, it also possesses a flee rate of 10%, meaning it is quite unlikely to run from getting caught after breaking out of a Pokeball. To improve catch chances, there are a number of staple methods:

Berries improve catch chances, particularly Razz Berries and Golden Razz Berries. Standard Razz Berries improve catch rates by 1.5x and Golden Razz Berries increase them by 2.5x. Silver Pinap Berries are also helpful, doubling candy received as well as improving catch rate by 1.8x.

Using Great and Ultra Balls allow for improved chances as well, with Great Balls improving chances by 1.5x and Ultras by 1.5x to 2x.

Throw Accuracy Multipliers: By hitting the Pokemon within the ring of accuracy, trainers can achieve a Nice (1x - 1.3x), Great (1.3x - 1.7x) or Excellent (1.7x - 2x) bonus.

Curveball throws provide a 1.7x increase, although they can be tricky to nail depending on the Pokemon's aggressiveness and size. Fortunately Galarian Ponyta shouldn't be too difficult in this regard.

Lastly, if Pokemon GO players are having trouble with Research Breakthroughs, Galarian Ponyta is currently available to hatch in 7km eggs. If covering ground is preferable, Galarian Ponyta may hatch for players on top of the other rewards for completing movement-related tasks.

