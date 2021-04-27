Galarian Ponyta has been in Pokemon GO for some time, but now trainers may encounter its Shiny form.
Pokemon GO recently announced a very exciting event known as Luminous Legends X. Following that will surely be Luminous Legends Y, but this first one focuses on Xerneas, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokemon.
Several new Pokemon are debuting in this Pokemon GO event, but many trainers will be focused on Galarian Ponyta. This is because the Shiny variant is finally available and will stay in the game after the event has been completed.
How to catch Shiny Galarian Ponyta in Pokemon GO
The Luminous Legends X event will run from 4 May 2021 until 17 May 2021. Galarian Ponyta will appear more often, along with several other Pokemon GO creatures, including the debuting ones.
However, there appears to be a condition to unlock the Shiny Galarian Ponyta during the event. Pokemon GO has recently introduced global tasks where trainers must work together.
If over 500 million Fairy-type are caught worldwide from 1 May 2021 until 9 May 2021, special rewards will be unlocked for the remainder of Luminous Legends X. The rewards are 3x Catch XP Bonus and Pancham appearing in Raids for the event.
Shiny Galarian Ponyta is also one of those rewards, but as previously stated, will remain in Pokemon GO after the event finishes. Trainers will need to encounter every Galarian Ponyta that pops up to increase the odds of catching a Shiny.
Galarian Ponyta will be appearing on Raids as encounters when completing event exclusive Field Research tasks, and encounters after completing event exclusive AR Mapping tasks.
According to Pokemon GO's blog post announcing the Luminous Legends X event, there is no indication if Galarian Ponyta will appear in the wild as well. Regardless, stock up on Berries, Poke Balls, Incense, and Raid Passes when it goes live.