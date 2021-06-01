How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in June 2021

Giovanni can be a challenging opponent in Pokemon GO, but if a trainer manages to defeat him in battle, they'll gain some serious rewards.

Before trainers can get the opportunity to face Giovanni, they must first beat three Team GO Rocket leaders. Upon defeating them, a player will receive a Super Rocket Radar, which allows them to start searching for Giovanni.

Along the way, one may have to fight several other Team Go Rocket grunts who are pretending to be their head boss.

Getting to the head honcho is hard enough as it is, but once a player reaches him, they must be ready for an even more challenging battle. Here's how to emerge victorious against the Team GO Rocket boss.

This month, Giovanni will have Shadow Zapdos in his grasp! If you haven’t already, complete the latest Team GO Rocket Special Research to earn a Super Rocket Radar and track down Giovanni! pic.twitter.com/nlzE376OfP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 3, 2021

Related: What are Zapdos weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

How to counter all of Giovanni's Pokemon

Persian

Persian in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As always, the first Pocket Monster Giovanni will use is his famous Persian. This Normal-type Pokemon is capable of using Fairy, Dark, and Rock-type moves.

Fighting-types are going to fare best against Persian. Players should use one of the following Pokemon against it:

Machamp

Lucario

Hariyama

Conkeldurr

Nidoking, Garchomp, or Kangaskhan

Nidoking in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once Persian is out of the way, the next Pokemon that Giovanni will use can be any one of the following three: Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp. None of these foes will be particularly challenging if a trainer knows the correct type-effectiveness prior to battle. Here's the breakdown for how to beat each of Giovanni's potential second choices.

Kangaskhan

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Kangaskhan is only vulnerable against Fighting-types. If a player used a Fighting-type to battle Persian and it's not too weakened after the battle, players might opt to keep them in.

Some excellent Pokemon choices if Giovanni sends out Kangaskhan are:

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Blaziken

Garchomp

Garchomp is likely the most challenging enemy to counter out of all Giovanni's second Pokemon. However, since Garchomp is a Dragon/Ground-type, the key to a player defeating it is by utilizing an Ice-type Pokemon.

Here are the Pocket Monsters that will get the job done:

Mega Abomasnow

Galarian Darmanitan

Glaceon

Weavile

Nidoking

A dual Poison/Ground-type Pokemon, Nidoking is most susceptible against Psychic, Ground, Water, and Ice-type moves.

Players can rely on these Pokemon to defeat Giovanni's Nidoking:

Mewtwo

Kyogre

Mamoswine

Alakazam

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Zapdos (Image via Niantic)

From June 1st through the 17th, Giovanni will once again be using Shadow Zapdos as his final Pokemon. It is currently unknown which Pocket Monster the boss will use after Shadow Zapdos, but here's how to defeat the Legendary bird in the meantime.

This Electric/Flying-type is weak against Ice and Rock-type attacks; therefore the ultimate counters include:

Rhyperior

Mamoswine

Rampardos

Tyranitar

Glaceon

After defeating Giovanni's last Pokemon, trainers will be rewarded with an opportunity to catch it. Preparing for all the potential Pocket Monsters that Giovanni might use will allow one to not only beat him but also claim his Shadow Zapdos as their own.

Have you claimed this week’s free one-time bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and more? Here’s your reminder to do so! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 26, 2021

Also, Read Pokemon GO: Registeel raid counters for June 2021