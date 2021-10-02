Best moveset for Zarude in Pokemon GO

Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokemon, is the newest addition in not just the Pokemon franchise, but Pokemon GO as well. Zarude is the newest Mythical Pokemon to join the roster in the Pokemon franchise and was made available for players along with the release of the movie, Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.

For players looking to use the Zarude obtainable from the Special Research, Secrets of the Jungle, knowing the typing, stats and moveset are essential information to learn before using it in the Battle League.

Using Zarude in Pokemon GO

Zarude's Official Artwork displaying it using its signature move, Jungle Healing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zarude is a Dark and Grass-type Pokemon. While this typing provides it with many resistances, it also provides it with lots of weaknesses. Zarude resists Ground, Ghost, Water, Grass, Electric, Dark, and Psychic-type attacks but takes more damage from Bug, Flying, Fighting, Poison, Fire, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks.

Zarude's stats in Pokemon GO are also outstanding and have a very good spread to allow it to fill any role. Zarude has an attack stat of 242, a defense stat of 215, and a stamina stat of 233. This makes Zarude both bulky and powerful, capable of taking hits as well as dishing them out.

Looking at Zarude's Pokemon GO moveset, it does not have much in terms of great coverage options. It only has the ability to use either Grass or Dark-type attacks. For fast attacks, Zarude can choose to use either Bite or Vine Whip. The damage difference between the two is only a small difference of 0.4 per second. Where the differences really shine is in how much energy is generated. While Vine Whip generates 10 energy every second, Bite only generates 8.

For charged attacks, Zarude has the choice between three options. Dark Pulse is the only Dark-type charged attack Zarude has access to in Pokemon GO aside from Bite. This is a very standard attack with not a lot going for it. It is not the best attack Zarude can use but it is far from the worst. It's a great move to run for players wanting to use Vine Whip as well as having a desire for full coverage.

Power Whip is Zarude's most powerful attack in Pokemon GO. This Grass-type attack deals the most damage out of Zarude's other charged attacks while also consuming the most energy.

Energy Ball is the other attack Zarude can use. This is Zarude's worst charged attack out of all the other options. While it uses the least amount of energy, it also has the lowest damage output per second.

Also Read

In summary, the best moveset for Zarude in Pokemon GO is a combination of Vine Whip and Power Whip for the most damage or Vine Whip and Dark Pulse for maximum coverage.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far