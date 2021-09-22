Pokemon GO: Finding Your Voice Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO players who missed catching the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta now have their chance thanks to the Special Research "Finding Your Voice."

Meloetta becoming catchable brings it into the small roster of Mythic Pokemon that can be captured, including Mew, Hoopa, Celebi, Jirachi, and Meltan. Even if players caught Meloetta during Pokemon GO Fest 2021's "The Melody Pokemon" questline, they stand to earn some rewards such as Meloetta candy from this set of timed tasks.

Find Your Voice is broken down into six stages containing three tasks per stage, meaning Pokemon GO players will need to complete 18 tasks to reap all of the rewards.

Pokemon GO: Find Your Voice quest details

Players can not only capture Meloetta thanks to "Find Your Voice" but can also obtain candy for the Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

The tasks required of Pokemon GO players for this particular line of research are quite diverse and will ask players to perform different activities in-game. The rewards are worth the investment, with Meloetta just being the most notable example.

Additionally, there is XP to acquire along with Stardust and Pokemon encounter rewards. This makes the research very much worth a Pokemon GO player's time and effort.

The stages of Find Your Voice, their tasks, and their rewards can be found below:

Stage 1

Take a snapshot of your Buddy Pokemon - 1,000 XP

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokemon - Glameow encounter

Evolve 15 Pokemon - 30 Pokeballs

Completing all the tasks in this stage will rewards players with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and an Eevee encounter.

Stage 2

Use 30 berries to help catch Pokemon - 20 Pinap Berries

Earn five candies walking with your Buddy Pokemon - One Poffin

Give your Buddy Pokemon three treats - Chansey encounter

Completing all three tasks in this stage will reward Pokemon GO trainers with 1,000 XP and Stardust and a Slugma encounter.

Stage 3

Win three gym battles - Monferno encounter

Battle in three raids - Three Max Potions

Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts - Two Premium Battle Passes

Players who complete this stage of tasks will receive 1,000 XP and Stardust as well as a Hariyama encounter.

Stage 4

Earn 20,000 Stardust - Chimecho encounter

Catch 30 different species of Pokemon - Loudred encounter

Spin 3 Pokestops - Kricketune encounter

Completing all of the tasks in this stage will reward 2,000 XP and Stardust and the catch encounter for Meloetta. If players have previously caught Meloetta during GO Fest 2021, they'll receive 20 Meloetta candy.

Stage 5

Take a snapshot of Meloetta - 20 Meloetta candy

Make a new friend - One Lucky Egg

Send three gifts to friends - Three revives

Completing all tasks in this stage will reward Pokemon GO players with 2,500 XP and Stardust and five Meloetta stickers.

Also Read

Stage 6

For this stage, all the player needs to do is claim the rewards. The total rewards from this stage include 9,000 XP, one Lure Module, three Rare Candies, and 20 more Meloetta candies.

Edited by Srijan Sen