Mythical Pokemon are the stuff of legends and lore within the Pokemon universe. Since they're so unique and rare, it's only natural some have emerged as popular Pokemon.

Many fans simply stick with the sole term, legendary Pokemon. Mythical Pokemon are in a completely different category, however.

Mythical Pokemon are usually the cute and small creatures that appear out of the blue. There are several now, though, that are of mythical proportions such as real life Sasquatch, Mothman, and Loch Ness Monster tales.

Top 5 Mythical Pokemon of all time

#5 - Darkrai

Darkrai is one of the first mythical Pokemon to branch off from the cute and cuddly appearance. Darkrai is the stuff of nightmares. It is a shadow-like creature that is known to inhabit dreams. It is the Freddy Krueger of Pokemon.

It feeds off of nightmares and it has been revealed that it causing nightmares is not a harmful act. Darkrai actually forces nightmares upon people and Pokemon as a defense mechanism. It is terrified of humanity.

#4 - Deoxys

Deoxys is the DNA Pokemon. It resembles the double helix that makes up DNA and its name is actually derived from deoxyribonucleic acid. This alien Pokemon has several different forms it can take on, each with a different story that can be told of it. It has been known to attack Earth in the Pokemon lore, but a strong trainer that captures a Rayquaza rides it to space and saves the planet. This can be played out in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

#3 - Celebi

Celebi may be the most mysterious Mythical Pokemon. It can time travel, is cute as a button, and is said to be the harbinger of hope. Celebi is said to only appear in or before times of peace and prosperity. Coming from Generation 2, Celebi is one of the first Mythical Pokemon introduced to fans. The grass type has a lot of power in that little floating body.

#2 - Arceus

This comes as a surprise to some fans, but Arceus is considered Mythical instead of Legendary. It is the literal God of all the creatures fans have come to know and love. Arceus is said to have been born from an egg and then created the world and everything within it. The story, design, typing, moveset, all of it is incredible. To boot, Arceus can use special plates to become any Pokemon type it desires.

#1 - Mew

Mew is the first Mythical Pokemon the world ever became aware of. Without Mew, there would be no Mewtwo. Without Mew, many of the stories in real life and in the Pokemon world would not exist. It is the epitome of the cute Mythical Pokemon. There is still much to be learned and discovered about Mew, though. Some say it even rivals Arceus, being the true first Pokemon and creator of all.