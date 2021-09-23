Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO's Zarude event

Zarude, the Dark/Grass-type Mythic Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield is being brought to Pokemon GO as part of the release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle on Netflix on Friday, 8 October 2021.

The Rogue Monkey Pokemon will be encounterable thanks to new limited-time Special Research tasks starting from October 1 at 10:00 am to October 10 at 8:00 pm local time. In addition to Zarude's appearance, plenty of other Pokemon from the upcoming movie will be appearing in the wild, and even Team Rocket's Jessie and James will be making an appearance.

Pokemon GO: Additional info on the Zarude event

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be available on Netflix on October 8, but players can enjoy the festivities beforehand on Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Professor Willow is back on the hunt in Pokemon GO, this time seeking out the Mythic Pokemon Zarude. Completing the professor's new Special Research questline will allow trainers to encounter and catch Zarude, but there is also plenty more to enjoy during the event. Additionally, once players have the Special Research questline, they can complete it at any time, even after the event is over, giving them the opportunity to catch Zarude on their own terms.

Pokemon pertaining to Pokemon the Move: Secrets of the Jungle will also be available in the wild including Hoothoot, Drilbur, Combee, Cottonee, Dwebble and more. Even Larvitar will be making an appearance, giving trainers a chance to catch and evolve the powerful Tyranitar for their teams. Explorer Pikachu is also making a return, with a shiny form available if players are lucky enough to spot it.

Additionally, Pokemon featured in the movie will be appearing as raid bosses in Pokemon GO. Explorer Pikachu, Larvitar, Foongus, Rufflet, and Roggenrola will be appearing as one-star raid bosses. Three-star raid bosses will include Chansey, Pinsir, Lickitung, Ludicolo and Flygon. Themed research tasks will also result in Pokemon encounters such as Audino, Rufflet, and more. If players are lucky, they may even earn a shiny Rufflet encounter as a task reward.

The knuckleheaded Team Rocket members Jessie and James are also returning on 15 October 2021 at 10:00 am local time in their token Meowth balloon. Players should additionally keep an eye out for Jessie and James appearing in snapshots taken of Pokemon around this time.

For fashionable Pokemon GO trainers, this upcoming Zarude event will also feature free style items in the avatar shop including the Adventure Hat and Wailmer water bottle. Players should get ready to slap on some explorer's gear and set out into the wilds of Pokemon GO.

Edited by Siddharth Satish