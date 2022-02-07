Top 5 Fire-types to use in Pokemon GO in February 2022

Fire-type Pokemon are highly popular in the franchise, which extends to Pokemon GO. Throughout this game, several Pokemon retain Fire-typing as at least one of their core types.

These creatures' stat ranges and CP ceilings and floors vary considerably, and many Fire-types outclass others by comparison. Furthermore, many Fire-type Pokemon have different uses for battle, as some are more suited for PvE or PvP, while others strike a balance between both.

Overall, when Pokemon GO trainers aim to add a Fire-type Pokemon to their roster, there are a few they should consider as top contenders in combat.

Most potent Pokemon GO Fire-types and their combat applications

5) Heatran

Heatran as it appears in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Legendary Pokemon that performs well in PvE and PvP situations in Pokemon GO, Heatran is a Fire/Steel-type with attack and defense stats in the top 100 rankings. It doesn't deal the highest DPS compared to other Fire-type Pokemon, but it has a very impressive amount of health and defense.

This makes it a solid pick in raids as it can take punishment, and adding shields to it in PvP gives it even more survivability. Furthermore, its Steel typing provides it with several different resistances, a total of 10 overall.

4) Chandelure

Chandelure is one of the strongest attackers in PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originating from Pokemon's Kalos Region, Chandelure is a Ghost/Fire-type Pokemon with an exceedingly high attack stat. Coupled with excellent moves such as Incinerate, Shadow Ball, and Flame Charge, it is one of the greatest Pokemon to use on offense when entering PvE situations such as raids.

If this Luring Pokemon's opponents are weak to either Fire or Ghost-type moves, it can heap on damage quickly and effectively. It also has significant use in Pokemon GO PvP, remaining an offense-oriented battler in all available Battle Leagues.

3) Typhlosion

Typhlosion excels in Ultra League in particular but has applications elsewhere (Image via Niantic)

The final evolution of Cyndaquil, the Johto region's Fire-type starter, Typhlosion, has lost some of its luster in PvE due to the rise of additional Shadow and Legendary Fire-type Pokemon. However, it still has excellent applications in PvP.

This is mainly seen in Ultra League, where Typhlosions' use of moves like Blast Burn and Shadow Claw gives it excellent counter capability against meta picks like Registeel and Giratina.

Furthermore, its competitive CP ceiling allows it to perform significantly in Master League. Typhlosion can even battle in Great League, though its lack of significant defense and health stats should keep it out of prolonged battles in Pokemon GO.

2) Blaziken

Blaziken alongside fellow Hoenn starters Sceptile and Swampert (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of Pokemon GO's best Fire-types that isn't a Shadow Pokemon or a Mega Evolution, Blaziken is a dual Fire/Fighting-type starter from the Hoenn region. It has remained an effective combatant for essentially its entire tenure in the mobile title.

Moves like Blast Burn give it top marks in damage per second for PvE situations, and its typing and attack stats give it counter capabilities in Great and Ultra Leagues despite not having the best stamina or defense. If Niantic plans to include Blaziken's Mega Evolution in the future, there's no doubt it will continue to be one of the best Fire-types in the game.

1) Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y's damage ceiling is spectacular (Image via Niantic)

Although Mega Charizard X is an impressive Mega Evolution of the Kanto region's fan-favorite, it has a reduced CP compared to Mega Charizard Y.

Although it can't participate in GO Battle League, Y is one of the finest attackers ever to grace PvE combat.

Although it lacks Flying-type Charge Moves to complement its moveset, this Mega Evolution's raw damage from its Fire-type attacks is almost peerless.

There may come a time where Blaziken's eventual Mega Evolution diminishes the role that Mega Charizard Y can serve. Until then, this Charizard Mega Evolution is one of the most powerful Pokemon pound-for-pound when trainers want to battle a raid boss.

There are very few options that deal more damage, especially in the Fire-type category.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

