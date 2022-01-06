The Best Moveset for Blaziken in Pokemon GO

Blaziken, the Blaze Pokemon, is one of the most desirable Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, along side Infernape. Part of this is thanks to their impeccable Fire and Fighting-type combination, which is great for attack and defense.

First debuting in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, Blaziken is the final evolution of Torchic, the Fire-type starter in those games. Many fans may also remember the Blaziken that belonged to May in the anime or more recently a Blaziken known as "Emperor Blaziken" who appeared in one of the recent episodes of the anime; the Blaziken left a Pokemon Eating Competition after being tasked to eat confections shaped like Torchic, its pre-evolved form.

When considering a Pokemon as a candidtate for your battle party for Pokemon GO's Battle League, many factors must be considered. A Pokemon's stats are important, as well as it's typing and moveset. What players need to know is the moveset that best suits everyone's favorite kickin' chicken.

Blaziken in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Blaziken front and center alongside Swampert and Sceptile (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously stated, Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon. This gives Blaziken more resistances than weaknesses, which adds to the list of situations it can be used in by making it a better all-rounder attacking Pokemon. Blaziken is weak to Flying, Ground, Water, and Psychic-type attacks. Blaziken resists damage from Steel, Grass, Ice, Dark, Bug, and other Fire-type attacks.

Unsurprisingly, Blaziken's stats in Pokemon GO lead it to being more useful as an attacking Pokemon, rather than a defensive Pokemon. This does not mean Blaziken is a glass cannon in Pokemon GO, however, as Blaziken has some surprisingly good bulk given its stamina stat of 190.

While it isn't extremely high, Blaziken is also helped by its average defense stat of 141. This means that while Blaziken is more useful for offense, it can stay in battle for longer than most offensive Pokemon.

As far as Blaziken's moveset goes in Pokemon GO, there is a lot of room for experimentation, thanks to the massive size of Blaziken's movepool. On top of having excellent coverage moves like Stone Edge and Brave Bird, Blaziken has access to Blast Burn, the best Fire-type move in the game. In terms of the optimal moveset that maximizes damage output, Blaziken's best moves are a combination of Counter and Blast Burn.

Also Read Article Continues below

To summarize, Blaziken has a lot of excellent qualities in Pokemon GO that have undoubtedly led to its surge in usage since its debut. With a boost to both Fire and Fighting-type attacks thanks to its typing, Blaziken is equipped to handle most of the Pokemon in higher tiers of the Battle League that give other Pokemon trouble: like Magnezone, Galarian Stunfisk, and Registeel. To reiterate, Blaziken's best moveset is Counter for a fast attack and Blast Burn for a charged attack.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider