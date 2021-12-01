Pokemon GO: Season 10 Battle League schedule and rewards

As the end of the year approaches, Pokemon GO has kicked off its tenth PvP Battle League season on 29 November 2021 and with it, brings plenty of content to enjoy.
Season 10 of Battle League will carry on until 28 February 2022 and the requirements for ranking up in its progression system will be the same as the previous season.
Furthermore, Pokemon earned in encounters from Pokemon GO Battle League PvP will now be slightly easier to catch. There are plenty of new avatar, TM, and Pokemon rewards to look forward to in Season 10, and it's worth keeping an eye on the schedule.
Pokemon GO: Active battle League schedule, GO battle days, and rewards
There's plenty of PvP battling to do in Pokemon GO between 29 November 2021 and 28 February 2022. Trainers will want to keep an eye on the competitive schedule to understand which leagues are active so that they may plan their battle teams accordingly.
As in previous seasons, there are a number of bonus cups to complement Great, Ultra, and Master League. They are a great way of changing things up when trainers feel a little stale with the meta.
Below Pokemon GO trainers can find the tentative schedule for Season 10's league activity. Each league will begin and end at 1.00pm Pacific Time:
November 29 - December 13
- Great League
- Great League Remix
December 13 - December 27
- Ultra League
- Ultra League Remix
- Holiday Cup (begins December 16)
December 27 - January 10
- Master League
- Master League Classic
- Holiday Cup (ends December 31)
- Each league/cup during this timeframe awards 3x the Stardust from wins.
January 10 - January 24
- Great League
- Sinnoh Cup
January 24 - February 7
- Ultra League
- Ultra League Premier Classic
February 7 - February 21
- Master League
- Master League Premier Classic
- Love Cup
- Each Pokemon GO league/cup during this time span will reward trainers with 3x Stardust from wins.
February 21 - February 28
- Great League
- Ultra League
- Master League
- Johto Cup
Go Battle Days
- On GO Battle Days, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to play more sets per day from 5 to 20. Win rewards will also provide 4x the Stardust rewards, though this does not stack with previous Stardust increases.
- Battle Days will take place on January 8, January 23, and February 6 2022 from 12.00am to 11.59pm local time.
- Master League and Master League Classic will be active on January 8.
- The Great League and Sinnoh Cup will be active on January 23.
- Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Classic will be active on February 6.
With regard to rewards, the theme of Season 10 in Pokemon GO centers around the leader of Team Flare, Lysandre from Pokemon X and Y. Trainers who progress through the season's rankings will be met with new guaranteed reward Pokemon, including those utilized by Lysandre.
Below trainers can find the guaranteed Pokemon rewards from ranking up:
- Rank 1 - Pyroar
- Rank 6 - Mienfoo
- Veteran Rank - Noibat
- Expert Rank - Deino
- Legend Rank - Pikachu Libre
In addition to the guaranteed encounters, Pokemon GO trainers can also encounter the following Pokemon as win rewards depending on their rank:
Rank 1+
- Bayleef
- Quilava
- Croconaw
- Spinarak
- Chinchou
- Azumarill
Rank 6+
- Mienfoo
Rank 11+
- Noctowl
- Forretress
- Shieldon
- Skuntank
- Frillish
Rank 16+
- Larvitar
- Scraggy
- Rufflet
Rank 20+
- A current five-star raid boss
Veteran Rank+
- Noibat
Expert Rank+
- Deino
As Pokemon GO trainers rank up, they'll also gain access to Lysandre-themed avatar items including his outfit and pose. At rank 19, players will also receive an Elite Fast TM as an end of season reward when Season 10 concludes.