Pokemon GO: Season 10 Battle League schedule and rewards

As the end of the year approaches, Pokemon GO has kicked off its tenth PvP Battle League season on 29 November 2021 and with it, brings plenty of content to enjoy.

Season 10 of Battle League will carry on until 28 February 2022 and the requirements for ranking up in its progression system will be the same as the previous season.

Furthermore, Pokemon earned in encounters from Pokemon GO Battle League PvP will now be slightly easier to catch. There are plenty of new avatar, TM, and Pokemon rewards to look forward to in Season 10, and it's worth keeping an eye on the schedule.

Pokemon GO: Active battle League schedule, GO battle days, and rewards

The meta for Season 10 is still developing, so it's unclear which Pokemon will earn the top picks (Image via Niantic)

There's plenty of PvP battling to do in Pokemon GO between 29 November 2021 and 28 February 2022. Trainers will want to keep an eye on the competitive schedule to understand which leagues are active so that they may plan their battle teams accordingly.

As in previous seasons, there are a number of bonus cups to complement Great, Ultra, and Master League. They are a great way of changing things up when trainers feel a little stale with the meta.

Below Pokemon GO trainers can find the tentative schedule for Season 10's league activity. Each league will begin and end at 1.00pm Pacific Time:

November 29 - December 13

Great League

Great League Remix

December 13 - December 27

Ultra League

Ultra League Remix

Holiday Cup (begins December 16)

December 27 - January 10

Master League

Master League Classic

Holiday Cup (ends December 31)

Each league/cup during this timeframe awards 3x the Stardust from wins.

January 10 - January 24

Great League

Sinnoh Cup

January 24 - February 7

Ultra League

Ultra League Premier Classic

February 7 - February 21

Master League

Master League Premier Classic

Love Cup

Each Pokemon GO league/cup during this time span will reward trainers with 3x Stardust from wins.

February 21 - February 28

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

Johto Cup

Go Battle Days

On GO Battle Days, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to play more sets per day from 5 to 20. Win rewards will also provide 4x the Stardust rewards, though this does not stack with previous Stardust increases.

Battle Days will take place on January 8, January 23, and February 6 2022 from 12.00am to 11.59pm local time.

Master League and Master League Classic will be active on January 8.

The Great League and Sinnoh Cup will be active on January 23.

Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Classic will be active on February 6.

With regard to rewards, the theme of Season 10 in Pokemon GO centers around the leader of Team Flare, Lysandre from Pokemon X and Y. Trainers who progress through the season's rankings will be met with new guaranteed reward Pokemon, including those utilized by Lysandre.

Below trainers can find the guaranteed Pokemon rewards from ranking up:

Rank 1 - Pyroar

- Pyroar Rank 6 - Mienfoo

- Mienfoo Veteran Rank - Noibat

- Noibat Expert Rank - Deino

- Deino Legend Rank - Pikachu Libre

In addition to the guaranteed encounters, Pokemon GO trainers can also encounter the following Pokemon as win rewards depending on their rank:

Rank 1+

Bayleef

Quilava

Croconaw

Spinarak

Chinchou

Azumarill

Rank 6+

Mienfoo

Rank 11+

Noctowl

Forretress

Shieldon

Skuntank

Frillish

Rank 16+

Larvitar

Scraggy

Rufflet

Rank 20+

A current five-star raid boss

Veteran Rank+

Noibat

Expert Rank+

Deino

As Pokemon GO trainers rank up, they'll also gain access to Lysandre-themed avatar items including his outfit and pose. At rank 19, players will also receive an Elite Fast TM as an end of season reward when Season 10 concludes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul