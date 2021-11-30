Pokemon GO: Best team to use in the Great League Remix

Fans of Pokemon GO's Battle League rejoice! Great League Remix has returned to Pokemon GO! For players that are unaware, Pokemon GO's Great League Remix completely shifts the metagame of standard Great League by removing the top 20 most common Pokemon used by leading players in the tier. This makes trainers completely rethink their battle teams, thus breathing new life into a game dominated by the same Pokemon.

With some of the most common Pokemon removed from Great League, a lot of more underlooked Pokemon finally have a chance to shine in battle. Remix is also a great opportunity for new players to get into the battling side of Pokemon GO due to more common Pokemon having sudden viability.

With a new meta, a new wave of strategies come with it. While it is hard to say there is a definitive "best team," there are certainly better Pokemon to use when compared to others. But which Pokemon have the most potential to come out on top and be the best to use in Great League Remix?

An in-depth look at Pokemon GO's Great League Remix team

Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the recent Raid Hour, many players will have access to Registeel. Registeel is one of, if not the best, Steel-type in Pokemon GO's Great League Remix if players are lucky enough to have one under the 1,500 combat power limit.

Registeel can choose to use Metal Claw as a fast attack or for players that want to fire off charged attacks as fast and often as possible. Registeel also has Lock-On for a fast attack which generates an insane amount of energy. With charged attacks like Focus Blast, Flash Cannon, and Hyper Beam, Registeel is bound to put in work for any trainer's team.

Trevenant

Trevenant as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Avid players of Pokemon GO's recent Halloween Cup will remember the sheer force Trevenant was in the tier. Only debuting recently, Trevenant has not had the opportunity to use its true potential until now. With access to outstanding Ghost-type attacks like Shadow Ball and Shadow Claw as well as the powerful Grass-type attack, Seed Bomb, Trevenant has the potential to be a great endgame sweeper.

Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff also makes a playable appearance in Pokemon Unite. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Azumarill banned from Great League Remix, Wigglytuff is the next best Fairy type Pokemon with access to Charm, the most powerful Fairy type fast attack in Pokemon GO. This gives players the advantage over Pokemon that could potentially take out other Pokemon on this team like Machamp or Hariyama and any Dark-type Pokemon you may come across.

Wigglytuff's exceptional stamina stat of 295 also gives it great bulk against fast attacks though players should be mindful of its low defense stat of 90. Wigglytuff's Normal and Fairy typing also boosts the power of its various Fairy-type attacks as well as its Hyper Beam attack, given that the player chooses to use it over Play Rough.

These are only a small portion of Pokemon considered viable in Pokemon GO's Great League Remix. Whenever it comes to building a battle team, experimentation is always key. Whether it's swapping out Wigglytuff for another Fairy type or using another member of the Regi trio over Registeel, there is always room for unique team building and experimentation.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar