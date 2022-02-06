Pokemon GO Love Cup guide

The Love Cup will see several picks truly dominate in Pokemon GO.

Whereas typically, special cups have limitations on types, the Love Cup limits color: only red and pink Pokemon allowed. Due to this, a laundry list of threats are gone, with no need to worry about them anymore. Several other picks will be tough to deal with since there won’t be the usual checks and answers.

New Cup allows only red and pink Pokemon

First of all, the Love Cup qualifications are simple. It’s Great League, but only with pink and red Pokemon.

Appropriately for the season, Charmers look to be the strongest option in the Love Cup. This is because there is a severe lack of Steel-types with red or pink coloring.

Wigglytuff looks to be among the strongest due to its high bulk in Charmers. It also has a good matchup against Lickitung since it resists Lick. For trainers looking for simple damage output, though, consider Sylveon.

Certainly, Sylveon can’t compare to the 295 Stamina that Wigglytuff has, but Sylveon is much more powerful with a 203 Attack stat. Wigglytuff only has 156 Attack, so it will be difficult for it to break through other bulky threats.

Probably the most important thing about this Love Cup is, whether they use Charmers or not, trainers should have a way of dealing with Charmers. Since Steel-types will not be featured in Love Cup, Poison-types have become viable.

Fairy-types like Sylveon will be strong in the Love Cup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In terms of Poison-types, the Galarian versions of Slowbro and Slowking are gaining popularity. Psychic now has really good coverage due to the lack of Steel-types (and Dark-types, for that matter). This means Galarian Slowbro and Slowking can spam their STAB moves freely.

Fire types will also be popular since most of them are red. Charizard may be an underrated pick in this meta with its Blast Burn access, but the king of Fire-types will be Talonflame.

Flame Charge is a good shield bait move that opponents can quickly get on the back foot when playing against Talonflame. It’s also difficult to find Pokemon that resist Flame Charge and Brave Bird.

That being said, there still are some Water-types Talonflame needs to worry about. Of course, most Water-types are blue. There are a couple of pink ones, namely Slowbro, Slowking, Milotic and Alomomola. If trainers want to build around Talonflame, they should watch out for these Water-types.

