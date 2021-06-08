Pokemon GO: How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro and Slowking

Galarian Slowpoke finally made its way from Galar into Pokemon GO, but players are wondering how they’re going to evolve it.

Galarian Slowpoke is a regional variant that appeared in the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield. This version of Slowpoke lost its Water typing, and both Slowbro and Slowking received Poison as a secondary type. Unfortunately, they evolved through two special items (the Galarian Cuff and Galarian Wreath), neither of which are in Pokemon GO.

As of now, they are the only two Poison/Psychic type Pokemon in the game, so they’re definitely worth getting a hold of. Slowpoke will be the focus of the appropriately-named Very Slow Discovery event. Here is how Galarian Slowpoke evolves.

How are trainers going to get the evolutions to this Psychic Pokemon?

Evolving Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro is, thankfully, an easy task that shouldn’t be any trouble at all. First, the player has to make Galarian Slowpoke their buddy. After that, they just need to start catching Poison-type Pokemon. Once the player catches 30 of them, the Pokemon will evolve into Galarian Slowbro.

For anyone who isn’t sure where to look for Poison-types, they typically appear in wet areas. These can range anywhere from lakes to marshes. Players may have to deal with several water-type encounters, but eventually they should find a few Poison-types. These Pokemon can also be found in cities and industrial areas occasionally.

Slowbro fans are going to be really happy this month, because Mega Slowbro will be available too. This Pokemon will appear as a Mega Raid boss from June 8th onwards. This will be good news for anyone who misses Water-type Slowbro.

Unfortunately, players will have a hard time evolving it into Galarian Slowking, as they can’t at the moment. Galarian Slowbro is currently the only available evolution for Galarian Slowpoke. This might be similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield, where Galarian Slowbro was in the Isle of Armor DLC, but players had to wait for the Crown Tundra to get Galarian Slowking. Galarian Slowking will most likely be available in the near future.

During the event, Slowking will also be the focus of a Collection Challenge event. This might be a good event to participate in, since the potential prizes are 3,000 XP, 30 Ultra Balls and a nice looking Slowpoke Forever T-shirt. Real Slowpoke fans will finally be able to show off their pride.

