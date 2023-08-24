5 rarest Poison-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's collection of Poison-type creatures has only grown over the years, but finding certain species is tougher than others. For every Ekans or Nidoran, there's a Salandit or a Hisuian Sneasel that is much tougher to obtain. Regardless, trainers don't give up easily, and they continue to hunt down the rarest Pocket Monsters in the mobile title, irrespective of whether they're Poison-type species.

When it comes to Poison-type critters in Pokemon GO, there are a few that will be much tougher to acquire as players adventure through the game world. Some can only be found via events, others are regionally exclusive, and a few just have a low hatching rate from eggs.

Whatever the case may be, if trainers acquire certain creatures in Pokemon GO, they may want to keep them close due to their rarity.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The rarest Poison-type creatures for Pokemon GO players to keep an eye out for

1) Galarian Weezing

Galarian Weezing can't be evolved from Koffing in Pokemon GO at the moment (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players might think getting Galarian Weezing is a simple process since they can just evolve a Koffing, right? Not quite, as Koffing can currently only evolve into a standard Weezing in the mobile title. This leaves the Galarian version of the creature available elsewhere in rare instances.

Specifically, aside from popping up as a raid boss or as a research reward, Galarian Weezing has scarcely been seen. It hasn't even appeared in the wild since GO Fest 2022, so trainers haven't had many opportunities to snag this Poison/Fairy-type creature at all.

2) Hisuian Qwilfish/Overqwil

Hisuian Qwilfish and Overqwil have been ghosts in Pokemon GO outside of events (Image via Niantic)

While Qwilfish is fairly easy to spot in Pokemon GO, its Hisui region counterpart is another story entirely. The same goes for the creature's evolution Overqwil, which can't be evolved without trainers having 50 candies and winning 10 raids with Hisuian Qwilfish as their buddy.

Aside from Hisuian Discoveries and the recent Rising Shadows event, trainers have had very little luck finding and catching Hisuian Qwilfish, much less evolving it into Overqwil. The best shot players tend to have is by hatching 7km eggs. However, it can still take several eggs just to get a single Hisuian Qwilfish.

3) Salandit/Salazzle

Salandit is remarkably tough to obtain in Pokemon GO due to its low hatch chance (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, the only way Pokemon GO players are obtaining a Salandit, a Poison/Fire-type creature from Alola, is by hatching it from a 12km egg. While this sounds straightforward enough, trainers only have an approximate chance of 5% to hatch one, according to research conducted by the community group The Silph Road.

To make matters worse, players need a female Salandit to evolve it into Salazzle, and this only occurs on 12.5% of Salandit hatches, according to the same research. Put plainly, trainers have to be pretty lucky with their egg hatching to land a Salandit, much less one that can actually evolve.

4) Hisuian Sneasel/Sneasler

Sneasler is far from the only rare Hisuian creature in Pokemon GO (Image via @Pkmnlove777/X)

Some players may notice there's something of a pattern when it comes to species from the ancient Hisui region. Specifically, most of them are quite tough to find and capture outside of egg hatching, and the same can be said of Hisuian Sneasel and its evolution Sneasler.

Although trainers can snag this creature from 7km eggs, chances aren't great. Other than that, players have had to rely on events like Hisuian Discoveries and Solstice Horizons for additional opportunities to bag a Hisuian Sneasel and evolve it into Sneasler.

5) Seviper

Seviper isn't evenly distributed across the real world (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Seviper is arguably the most accessible Poison-type creature on this list, certain fans have still had quite a tough time acquiring one. This creature appears in the wild and occasionally as an egg hatch, research reward, and raid boss. So what's the deal? Why is it considered rare?

Put plainly, Seviper is a region-locked Pokemon that can only be found in the Americas and Africa. This leaves players residing in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere needing to travel or trade to acquire the venomous rival of Zangoose.