Pokemon GO Rising Shadows: Schedule, Shiny Shadow Mewtwo debut, Raid Bosses, and more

Niantic has officially announced Shadow Raids for Pokemon GO. Trainers worldwide are eagerly waiting for the Rising Shadows event, where the new Raid type will debut. The occasion is set to be a gala affair with Team GO Rocket taking over Gyms and installing powerful Shadow Raid Bosses. The event will also see the debut of Shiny Shadow Mewtwo, with lucky trainers being able to catch it.

Shadow Raids are new unique Raid types where trainers will be able to battle formidable Shadow Pokemon. They will also have the opportunity to catch the same, provided they are able to defeat the Raid Boss successfully. The new mechanic also sees the arrival of other items like Purified Gems and Shadow Shards.

When is Rising Shadows due to start in Pokemon GO?

Rising Shadows is scheduled to start on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8 pm local time in Pokemon GO. As mentioned above, it will mark the debut of Shadow Raids. Interested readers can find out more about the same in our guide here.

Shadow Mewtwo will return in five-star Shadow Raids on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10 am local time and stay there till Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Lucky players may run across the shiny variant of Shadow Mewtwo for the first time in Pokemon GO.

Which Shadow Raid Bosses will appear during the event in Pokemon GO?

Most Pokemon Gyms in-game will feature Shadow Raids during the aforementioned dates. On Saturday, May 27, 2023, all Raids will feature the new type from 10 am to 8 pm local time. The scheduled Shadow Raid Bosses for the event are as follows:

One-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Poliwag (shiny variant available)

Shadow Machop (shiny variant available)

Shadow Bellsprout

Shadow Beldum (shiny variant available)

Three-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Bayleef

Shadow Quilava

Shadow Croconaw

Shadow Sneasel (shiny variant available)

The normal Raid Bosses will be as follows:

One-star Raids

Clefairy (shiny variant available)

Tentacool (shiny variant available)

Marill (shiny variant available)

Skrelp

Popplio

Three-star Raids

Magneton

Lapras (shiny variant available)

Mawile (shiny variant available)

Empoleon

Five-star Raids

Tapu Fini (shiny variant available) [Until Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 am local time]

Regigigas (shiny variant available) [From Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 am local time]

Mega Raids

Mega Pinsir (shiny variant available) [Until Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 am local time]

Mega Altaria (shiny variant available) [From Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 am local time]

The following wild encounters will spawn with an increased frequency for the event in Pokemon GO will be as follows:

Ekans (shiny variant available)

Golbat

Koffing (shiny variant available)

Houndour (shiny variant available)

Poochyena (shiny variant available)

Stunky

Skorupi (shiny variant available)

Hisuian Qwilfish [lucky encounter]

Scraggy [lucky encounter]

The Rising Shadows event will feature Team GO Rocket-focused tasks for trainers to enjoy. Rewards for the same will include Mysterious Components and Stardust. Professor Willow will also hand out a free Special Research questline, completing which players will get their hands on a Master Ball.

