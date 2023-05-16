Niantic announced Master Ball in Pokemon GO: Release date, how to get, and more

Niantic has finally confirmed the long-awaited Master Ball for Pokemon GO, with trainers around the world soon getting access to the powerful item. Rumor mills have been churning for quite a while now. Players were left speculating how it might be added to the game, with some even worried whether it would at all be introduced. But the company's latest official communication lays all such doubts to rest.

Master Ball is one type of Poke Ball that players can utilize to catch wild pocket monsters. In the core mainline series, it was introduced back in Generation I and was invented by the Silph Co. The difference between a Master Ball and a normal Poke Ball lies in the fact that the former will inevitably catch a wild pocket monster without fail.

Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research.



Play now to earn yours!



The Master Ball: The best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokémon without fail.

Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research.

Play now to earn yours!

The description provided by Niantic for the Master Ball is as follows:

"In the course of your travels, you may have heard of the very best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance—the Master Ball. When used, it will catch any Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon GO without fail, whether it be in the wild, through Lure Modules, after Raid Battles, or while using your Daily Adventure Incense."

When will Master Balls be available in Pokemon GO?

The hotly-anticipated Master Ball will debut in Pokemon GO as a part of a free Let's GO! Special Research, similar to the others that have been available throughout Season 10 Rising Heroes. This questline will mark this season's final story and will be available on May 22, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Willow will provide players with information about Team GO Rocket's latest machinations and "a gift."

How to get the Master Ball in Pokemon GO?

The official announcement revealed that Pokemon GO players who are able to complete this Special Research questline would land themselves a Master Ball, along with other rewards. The Special Research can be collected until the season's end on June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time.

The blog post advises trainers to think carefully about where they use the "rare and powerful Master Ball." They also stated that players should be on the lookout for "future opportunities" to get the item in-game.

