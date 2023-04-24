Latest Pokemon GO datamine reveals Master Ball debut, Shadow Raid arrival, Plus Plus settings, and more

One factor that keeps players returning to Pokemon GO is its constant cycle of fresh content. As such, players keep speculating about when the next stream of activities will come to the game. This interest has led to the reputable leaker group, PokeMiners, discovering various details regarding the acquisition of the Master Ball, Shadow Raids, and connectivity with the upcoming Pokemon Sleep application.

The Master Ball is arguably one of the most iconic items in the Pokemon franchise, being the only Poke Ball guaranteed to never fail. As such, players could only get one throughout their playthrough. This really forced them to think carefully about what creature they wanted to catch, which was more often than not the mascot legendary for that title.

With word of the ultimate Poke Ball coming to Pokemon GO, players around the world want to know more. Thankfully, in a recent wave of leaks unearthed by PokeMiners, some light has been shed on the Master Ball, as well as some other forms of gameplay that have apparently been in the works for some time now.

Pokemon GO's latest leak hints at the Master Ball and many other new features coming to the mobile game

A lot of the features leaked retain the villainous organization, Team GO Rocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off with the highly-anticipated Master Ball, from what has been revealed so far, no assets pertaining to the ball's appearance have been leaked. Rather, a tutorial and a short cutscene for the item have been coded into the games. In addition, players will be able to earn a Master Ball through a special upcoming quest.

PokeMiners @poke_miners The Masterball has a special reward cutscene and camera



MasterBallQuestRewardCutsceneCamera

OnStart

OnStop

masterBallCamera

masterBallCameraLayers The Masterball has a special reward cutscene and cameraMasterBallQuestRewardCutsceneCameraOnStartOnStopmasterBallCameramasterBallCameraLayers

Upon using the ball in Pokemon GO, a small cutscene will be played. Considering that this is something that has been done for the Master Ball before, in the Let's GO titles for the Nintendo Switch, it would not be too outrageous to assume that this cutscene is being reused for the mobile game.

PokeMiners @poke_miners Sneaky sneaky. Niantic tried to hide more stuff but by being stubborn and giving up our weekend, we have even more to report! First up, all these new assets. Sneaky sneaky. Niantic tried to hide more stuff but by being stubborn and giving up our weekend, we have even more to report! First up, all these new assets. https://t.co/vM4fxHfWMC

Moving on to the new details about Shadow Raids, the recent leak has unearthed various assets, such as the visuals players will see when fighting one of these Raid Bosses. Particle effects and terrain have been showcased as well, with an image of the pre-raid lobby in which players will be seated before the battle starts.

In related updates, more information has been leaked regarding the correlation between Pokemon GO and Pokemon Sleep. Based on the leaks, it would be reasonable to assume that players can sync their GO accounts to Sleep between applications and earn rewards with their assigned Buddy Pokemon.

The leaks also contain information about the Plus accessory, regarding several toggle options such as pairing, spinning Pokestops, enabling auto-catching, and more. However, this is the only information we have so far regarding how the Plus Plus accessory will be connected with Pokemon GO, leaving many trainers still on the fence about purchasing them.

Poll : 0 votes